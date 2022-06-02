Watch now: Final preparations usher in this year's edition of the Macon County Fair

DECATUR — Justin Coats spent Thursday afternoon preparing for the opening of the Macon County Fair.

“There’s always excitement,” he said. “It’s good food, rides, thrills, everything that’s good.”

As an employee of Dizon May Fair Foods, Coats makes Asian fair food, such as egg rolls, fried rice and crab rangoon. “We’ve also got pickles and fortune cookies,” Coats said.

The Macon County Fair will run through Sunday. Various activities and events, including the livestock competitions, a karaoke contest, horse races, a baby contest and a traditional carnival, are planned throughout the weekend.

Admission to the fair is $5 per person. Children under age 3 can enter for free. Parking at the fairgrounds, located at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., is free.

Select members of the community will be given free admission on specific days. Teachers will have free access to the fair on Friday, veterans on Saturday, and first responders on Sunday. Identification will be needed.

For the 166th festival, Macon County Fair is one of the first Illinois fairs to open for the season. However, Coats has already traveled to other locations, including Florida. “This is about our fifth spot,” he said. “But this is my first time here.”

According to Evan Hall, president of the Macon County Fair Board, the staff has been working to prepare the fairgrounds for approximately three weeks. “The grounds have been neglected for so many years,” he said. “Finally we were in a position as a board that we can start fixing some stuff.”

New features to this year’s county fair include the pedal tavern and the FFA Food Barn. A catering company will be providing much of the food in the refurbished building. “The profits from that will go to local FFA chapters,” Hall said. “The more ag teachers, sponsors and students work, the more money their chapter will get.”

The FFA food barn will offer evening meals beginning on Friday. Breakfast will also be an option on the weekend. The facility is located on the east side of the fairgrounds near the livestock buildings.

“We know we’ll have a lot of farmers and horsemen and ag-related people that are going to want breakfast for the shows,” Hall said. “We’re expecting around 300 hogs this year and probably 50 head of cattle and 60 horses racing.”

Security is important to the fair board, who hired private security. “And we made a pretty substantial sum of money, so that we’ve got a lot more county deputies out here every night,” Hall said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.

