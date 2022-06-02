Watch now: Final preparations usher in this year's edition of the Macon County Fair

“There’s always excitement,” he said. “It’s good food, rides, thrills, everything that’s good.”
As an employee of Dizon May Fair Foods, Coats makes Asian fair food, such as egg rolls, fried rice and crab rangoon. “We’ve also got pickles and fortune cookies,” Coats said.
The Macon County Fair will run through Sunday. Various activities and events, including the livestock competitions, a karaoke contest, horse races, a baby contest and a traditional carnival, are planned throughout the weekend.
Admission to the fair is $5 per person. Children under age 3 can enter for free. Parking at the fairgrounds, located at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., is free.
Select members of the community will be given free admission on specific days. Teachers will have free access to the fair on Friday, veterans on Saturday, and first responders on Sunday. Identification will be needed.
For the 166th festival, Macon County Fair is one of the first Illinois fairs to open for the season. However, Coats has already traveled to other locations, including Florida. “This is about our fifth spot,” he said. “But this is my first time here.”
According to Evan Hall, president of the Macon County Fair Board, the staff has been working to prepare the fairgrounds for approximately three weeks. “The grounds have been neglected for so many years,” he said. “Finally we were in a position as a board that we can start fixing some stuff.”
New features to this year’s county fair include the pedal tavern and the FFA Food Barn. A catering company will be providing much of the food in the refurbished building. “The profits from that will go to local FFA chapters,” Hall said. “The more ag teachers, sponsors and students work, the more money their chapter will get.”
The FFA food barn will offer evening meals beginning on Friday. Breakfast will also be an option on the weekend. The facility is located on the east side of the fairgrounds near the livestock buildings.
“We know we’ll have a lot of farmers and horsemen and ag-related people that are going to want breakfast for the shows,” Hall said. “We’re expecting around 300 hogs this year and probably 50 head of cattle and 60 horses racing.”
Security is important to the fair board, who hired private security. “And we made a pretty substantial sum of money, so that we’ve got a lot more county deputies out here every night,” Hall said.
Remember this? 89 photos from the 2019 Macon County Fair Adorable Baby Contest
Adorable Baby 89 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 88 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 87 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 86 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 85 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 84 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 83 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 82 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 81 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 80 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 79 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 78 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 77 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 76 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 75 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 74 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 73 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 72 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 71 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 70 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 69 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 68 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 67 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 66 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 65 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 64 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 63 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 62 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 61 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 60 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 59 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 58 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 57 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 56 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 55 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 54 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 53 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 52 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 51 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 50 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 49 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 48 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 47 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 46 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 45 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 44 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 43 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 42 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 41 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 40 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 39 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 38 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 37 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 36 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 35 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 34 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 33 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 32 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 31 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 30 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 29 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 28 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 27 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 26 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 25 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 24 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 23 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 22 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 21 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 20 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 19 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 18 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 17 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 16 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 15 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 14 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 13 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 12 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 11 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 10 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 9 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 8 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 7 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 5 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 4 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 3 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 2 6.06.19.JPG
Adorable Baby 1 6.06.19.JPG
1 Adorable Baby 6 6.06.19.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR