Watch now: How these Central Illinois residents go all out for Halloween 🎃 👻 🦇 🕷️

DECATUR — In the past, Susan Long’s northside Decatur home was decorated with frightening features like skeletons and spiderwebs.

“But with our 50th anniversary, I didn’t necessarily want that sort of thing,” she said.

Instead, she placed flowers, pumpkins and scarecrows throughout the entrance to her home. “It was easy Halloween decorations,” Long said. “But with a few skeletons out.”

This is the season when front yards and stoops become palettes for creative neighbors who erect elaborate displays of witches, arachnids and ghouls. After a 2020 Halloween of uncertainty because of COVID, the ramp-up to the holiday this year has been jolted by supply chain issues and limited supplies. Masks — the facial covering kind, not the Halloween variety — continue to be recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Still, despite the challenges, the season rolls on.

At the Long house, the porch area will have the traditional — yet creepy — features greeting trick-or-treaters. Hanging from her home may be giant spiders with ghosts dangling from the trees. “And a lot of scarecrows,” Long said. “I grew up on a farm so we had a lot of scarecrows.”

This year, the yard is filled with pumpkins, strategically placed throughout, all purchased at Black Bart’s Pumpkin Patch near Warrensburg.

The neighborhood children have complemented the holiday display. “They yell, ‘We love your scarecrows’,” Long said.

Others grab the attention of people passing by with spooky creatures and eerie details.

With a last name synonymous with suspenseful stories, Emily Hitchcock has a natural appetite for all things spooky. She researched her family lineage, but did not find any connection to the famous director Alfred Hitchcock, known for his thriller movies. But that doesn’t stop her and her husband Ed Clark from creating their own scary scenes in their Argenta yard. The couple also live on Elm Street, a connection they are happy to have with the 1980s slasher movie “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

“We’re big into horror, old and new,” Hitchcock said. “We go to conventions.”

Clark built most of the display, except for the 12-foot skeleton towering over the homemade graveyard. “There’s a lot of work that goes into stuff people can’t see,” he said.

Details are important to the builder. “That’s just me,” Clark said. “It’s 100% or nothing.”

The couple have decorated their home, inside and outside, for years. However, this year they wanted to make the largest display they were able to accomplish. They have purchased decorations from department stores, but found the pieces didn’t survive for long. “And it doesn’t look good,” Clark said. “I wanted to go bigger.”

The Clark graveyard will grow as the years go on. “It will be an actual walk-through cemetery that will lead to the backyard,” Hitchcock said.

This year the couple found only a smaller selection of Halloween decorations were available in the stores, like much of the country. “Even though he builds a lot of this stuff, we still snoop the stores from the beginning of August,” Hitchcock said.

Supply chain woes

Halloween-related spending is projected to hit an all-time high of $10.14 billion in 2021, according the National Retail Federation. That's compared to $8.05 billion last year.

The trade association also estimates 65% of Americans will participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58% in 2020 and comparable with 68% in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic

National stores were expecting to receive the bulk of their Halloween merchandise like costumes, candy and decorations in April.

Shipping delays, bottlenecked ports, factory closures overseas and higher costs to distribute merchandise created a major challenge for stores. The lack of supplies and decorations is expected to extend to the Christmas season.

The effects are felt in Decatur as well. April Binkley, assistant manager of the Forsyth Spirit of Halloween, waits each week for a truck filled with products. “Everyone’s shipping has been affected,” she said. “We get a truck about every week. We just don’t know when it’s going to come.”

Spirit of Halloween stocks a variety of Halloween costumes and a few home decorations. According to Binkley, many visit the store asking for animatronics and other creatures. “They stalk us,” she said about her customers' requests.

When customers aren’t able to find the latest Halloween creation, they may pay a visit to the past.

With two weeks to go before Halloween, Susie Doddik, manager of the LSA Resale Shop, directs customers to a table with only a few decorations left.

“Decorations go first,” she said. “Costumes go at the end of the season.”

Although Doddik has seen the store’s supply dwindle quickly, she said she is happy with the end result. “I want to sell it all, preferably before Halloween.” she said. “We’re already on to Christmas.”

'Experiments became increasingly bizarre'

Some homeowners utilize home improvement stores to create their Halloween displays. Their imaginations are limitless.

On the east side of Decatur, near Mount Zion, lies a yard filled with the leftovers of a mad scientist. Chris Merli’s moving creatures and illuminated decorations take over the entrances to his home and his yard on Buttonridge Place. They have even spilled over into his neighbor’s lawn.

The display has developed over time, Merli said. “I’ve been building more and more items,” he said.

His fixation on creating such an elaborate display began nearly 20 years ago. “I just put up some stuff for decorations around the house, then threw it out,” Merli said. “I would put the big eyes in the window, put teeth on my garage door. Made it look like the house was going to eat somebody.”

After a few years of throwing away the decorations at the end of the season, Merli had an epiphany; build stuff that will last. He is now a member of the Chicago Haunt Builders. “We work with other people building stuff,” he said.

The cemetery theme remained and grew throughout the years, now with a name, Edgewater Mortuary. Merli added fences and characters, eventually concocting a story to go along with the images. The tale is of a doctor doing whatever he could to save his wife after a horrible accident.

“His experiments became increasingly bizarre,” the Edgewater Mortuary Facebook page explains. “Some claim he is merely using this place as a cover to continue his experiments.”

Setup for the display can take Merli a couple of dedicated weekends. By Oct. 17, the plans are to have all of the decorations plugged in and lit up for opening night. “We want people to walk by,” he said. “Most of this is motion-activated.”

Many of the skeletal characters have names, such as Brian, Morty and Milton. Many move or light up. The neighborhood children often name the creatures. However, Merli created the names on the garage “crypt.” Noah Moore, N. Balmed and Morty Fide are names immortalized on the doors.

Although he enjoys the holiday, the fun for Merli comes from building the decorations.

“When you build it, if you make mistakes, that’s not a mistake, that’s a feature,” he said. “That was supposed to be there.”

