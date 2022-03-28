Watch now: New attractions coming to Macon County Fair

DECATUR — With just a couple months to go, organizers of the Macon County Fair are revving up for this year’s festivities.

On Monday, the board shared a few of the fair’s highlights, which will take place June 2-5 at the Macon County Fairground. The carnival will be open to families on June 1.

Along with the carnival, the festival will have commercial food vendors, antique tractors and the 4-H building open and available throughout the event.

The board announced new additions for this year, one of which being an opening ceremony.

“We’re adding something this year that we haven’t done before,” said Evan Hall, fair president. “The local Chamber of Commerce is going to have a ribbon cutting and an after-hours for Chamber members.”

Select members of the community will be given free admission on specific days. Teachers will have free access to the fair on Friday, veterans on Saturday, and first responders on Sunday. Identification will be needed.

A few of the traditional events returning to the fair include the Macon County Fair Queen Pageant, the adorable baby contest, ITPA Truck and Tractor Pulls, demolition derby and the Illinois State Fair Karaoke Contest. Harness Racing and the Decatur Trail Riders Horse Show have returned as well.

“This is the only opportunity in this community, really in Macon County, that you’ll get to see live horse racing,” Hall said.

Another event gaining popularity again is the beef and swine shows, which will be featured during the weekend. “Last year we had about 330 hogs,” Hall said. “We haven’t had that many show since probably the 70s.”

The rodeo is also on the schedule again. According to Hall, the show is considered large for the area.

“That is something that typically sells out,” he said. “This is the big show when it comes to rodeos.”

Since Macon County 4-H competitions combined with Piatt and DeWitt units to compete at the DeWitt County Fair later in the summer, the Macon County Fair Board has been working to refurbish the previous 4-H food stand, renaming it the FFA Food Barn. “We’ll be donating a portion of the proceeds to local FFA chapters,” Hall said. “There’s several ways we can promote our local agriculture, educate the public about it, which is really why we’re here at the county fair.”

According to fair board member Jason White, more than 12 unique food vendors have been scheduled for this year’s fair. “Many of them are returning from last year,” he said.

Del’s Popcorn is new to this year’s event. The vendor will have a booth in the midway as well as staff roaming the grandstand during special shows.

Local gardeners and farmers will have their produce for sale during a special farmer’s market on Saturday. Artists and exhibitors are signed up to attend the fair as well. “And we’re still looking for more,” White said.

Entertainment was added to increase traffic for the weekend. Thursday’s music will be provided by Feudin’ Hillbillies Band. Pizzazz Band will be performing on Friday. Music on Saturday will be from After Sunset Band. Music in the midway also has been scheduled throughout the festival. The bags tournament has been expanded to two days. “Saturday and Sunday we will have Beers and Bags,” said board member Wendy Harned. “The first bag will fly at 11 a.m.”

Other added features include a car show, bike race and a pedal tavern. For an hourly rental of $350, a group of up to 15 passengers can pedal around the fairgrounds. “It looks like a trolley,” Hall said. “It’s just something fun and different.”

Safety is always a concern for the board. According to organizers, volunteer security staff have been amped up for this year’s fair.

“We took a pretty proactive step and spent some money on extra security,” Hall said. “We also cut back a little bit on the time. By cutting back to 8 o’clock on Sunday, that will help us.”

As the event gets closer, organizers will post more information on their Facebook page and website.

