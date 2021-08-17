Watch now: Scovill Zoo celebrates another millionth milestone

DECATUR — What began Tuesday as a surprise trip to Scovill Zoo for Lila and Henry Hammerschmidt of Stewardson, turned into a surprise for the whole family.

“Didn’t know anything about this so it was a beautiful surprise,” said their mom, Jamie Hammerschmidt, after learning they were the zoo’s four millionth guest. “They don’t start school until tomorrow, so this is our last hurrah before school starts and summer ends.”

The honor garnered them a year membership to Scovill Zoo, including an unlimited ride pass, a special animal encounter with the penguins, red panda, or sloth, a large plush Bactrian camel a package of goat food.

During the last 30 years, Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, has averaged about a million guests every 10 years, reaching their first million in 1991.

Director Ken Frye said he did not know if the zoo would hit the four million mark this year until just last week when he started tallying numbers for attendance and noticed how close they were.

“People really seem to support Scovill Zoo, which we appreciate,” Frye said. “Were looking at growing the zoo and were not stopping here.”

Frye said last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a “struggle” to have parts of the zoo closed like the Z.O & O. Express Train to the Children’s Museum of Illinois. While COVID is still present, precautions that are in place allow them unveil new exhibits like the tawny frogmouth birds without having restrict the number guests.

He said they are still following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines regarding the virus and are asking people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks inside buildings.

If they are outside and not around other guests, people can take their masks off if needed.

“Just knowing that even with everything going on in the world with COVID-19 … the community supports us,” said Lizzie Van Ert, an education and volunteer coordinator at Scovill Zoo. “We’ve had so many people come out here today even though school is starting.”

The zoo will be hosting its annual Grandparents Day on Sept. 12 with a performance by the Gary Strong Marionettes and still plan to have their Boo at the Zoo event beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 31

Van Ert said they also host their Zoo Buddies program he second Tuesday of each month which teaches children ages three to five-years-old about the different animals at the zoo.

The next class in September will feature the zoo’s Bactrian camel named “Jake” and will allow children to interact with his past winter coat and feed him treats.