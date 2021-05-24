Watch now: The Macon County Fair is back with a full schedule of events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the new things this year is a beer tent just outside of the grandstand, which will feature live music beginning on Thursday, June 3, with Highway 615 playing 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Nashville up-and-comer the Page Mackenzie band on Friday, June 4, 8 to 11 p.m.; and the Jameson Freeway Band 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, June 5 in the Decatur Building, with $1 Busch beer.

Other activities will include the Bloody, Blues and Bags Tournament by Capital City Cornhole and Outlaw Baggers, with blues music by the William Marsala Band, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5; helicopter rides by Summerskyz beginning 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6.

The Adorable Baby contest will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, with registration at 10 a.m. and the Illinois State Fair Karaoke Contest is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with registration online.

The rodeo will be back at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 and the Decatur Trail Riders Horse Show at 9 a.m. Saturday with the speed show and 11 a.m. for the pleasure show, both in the East Arena. Harness racing is 11 a.m. Saturday at the grandstand. The Illinois Tractor Pull Association will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the grandstand. And the demolition derby is also back at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6.