Watch now: This Decatur church is offering corn maze and pumpkin patch at new location

DECATUR – Passion Community Church will offer a corn maze, hayrides and a pumpkin patch beginning Saturday, Sept. 25, and continuing every weekend through the end of October.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays at 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older $5, $3 for ages 4 to 12 and free for 3 and younger. Pumpkins are priced by size and range from $5 down to $1 each.

Proceeds will benefit ministries the church supports: God's Shelter of Love, New Life Pregnancy Center, Central Illinois Christians in Mission, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Decatur, as well as help fund other mission work.

“This is all kind of a trial,” said the Rev. Shane Davis. “From the parking area you can walk or get on the hayrack and take that over there. It's a pretty sweet corn maze.”

Passion Community Church bought the former Camp Warren in November, Davis said, and with the expanded campus and the rural location, the idea of offering a family activity seemed like a good one.

“We were looking at the amount of space, 62 acres, and how can we continue to minister and open up and a couple of people brought up the idea,” Davis said. “It's 16 to 18 acres of corn, and what can we do with that? Three to four acres of pumpkins and a 10-acre corn maze. It's a family opportunity and you don't have to travel to Champaign or Arthur.”

The church brought in a professional corn maze designer and incorporated three crosses into the maze, and at points throughout the maze, QR codes are posted that lead to trivia questions, said Ken Von Qualen, a church member who helped organize the activity. Answering those questions will provide visitors with clues that help them find their way through the maze, and church members will be stationed throughout in case people are really lost.

“Derek Davis had the idea initially,” said Von Qualen. “We had a fall harvest fest last fall, and that was a big hit, and it took off from there, to reach out to the community and let folks know people care about them.”

Camp Warren was set up, of course, to be a camp, and used by church groups for meetings and youth camp experiences. It wasn't meant to be a church campus, but Von Qualen said the congregation has made some upgrades to make it so.

“We improved some roads,” he said. “That's probably the biggest thing. And we're changing some of the buildings to be a Sunday school center and worship center. With the pumpkin patch and all the COVID stuff going on, folks are looking for way to be outside, enjoy some company and be safe, and we thought this would be a great opportunity for that. The scenery is spectacular out there and the campus is just beautiful.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

