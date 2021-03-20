Watch now: What constitutes good chili? Chefs spice it up at ABATE chili cook-off

"Chili concocted outside of Texas is usually a weak, apologetic imitation of the real thing,” Johnson is quoted as saying. “One of the first things I do when I get home to Texas is to have a bowl of red. There is simply nothing better.”

Chili's origins are shrouded in argument, with chili historians — yes, there are such things — insisting that the dish is of Mexican origin, while Mexicans indignantly insist it is not. The earliest written description of the dish is from 1828, when J.C. Clopper, a Houston resident, visited San Antonio and described the dish as common to the poor in that area, a “kind of hash” concocted of a little meat and a lot of peppers, to make up for the fact that they didn't have much meat to eat. He didn't call it “chili;” that name came along around 1880 when a street market in San Antonio set up booths manned by “chili queens,” who sold “bowls of red” to shoppers that included such luminaries as O. Henry and presidential hopeful William Jennings Bryan. By the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, it was the featured dish at the San Antonio Chili Stand.