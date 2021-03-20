Watch now: What constitutes good chili? Chefs spice it up at ABATE chili cook-off

KENNEY — Jeff Marsh normally likes his chili mild, just beans, tomato and usually ground beef, but when you're entering a chili cook-off, you have to put in a little extra zest.
“I put in some habaneros,” Marsh said with a chuckle.
He simmered his chili for 24 hours to make sure all the flavors blended properly, and yes, he put beans in it, too. Some purists object to beans in chili.
Marsh was the winner of the "medium" category in 10 Mile Creek ABATE's chili cook-off on Saturday at The Depot in Kenney. The "mild" category winner was Dave Lesqueve, who was also declared grand champion, and winner in the "hot" category was Josh Stogner.
The cook-off was mostly a social event, said chapter Vice President Scott Carter, but entry fees go toward supporting ABATE of Illinois. ABATE stands for “A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education” and the organization works to support motorcyclists' rights.
Categories included mild, hot and hottest, with a grand champion winner as well, and the winners received aprons, which Carter said was better than “a trophy you have to dust.”
What makes good chili? Depends on who you ask.
Josh Stogner used ghost peppers in his, a fact that made Marsh whistle softly. Ghost peppers are the hottest peppers of all.
“I don't mind heat,” Stogner said, laughing. His father was the family chili king when he was growing up, and he always put a lot of hot peppers in his concoction, so Stogner grew up with hot chili.
Chili is as individual as the cook making it, both men agreed, and that's why a chili cook-off is a good way to show off your own recipe. Marsh has sometimes used venison in his chili, but he also tried a “white” chili made with chicken and said he liked it, though he didn't think he would.
And a March day in Illinois can offer any kind of weather, from cold and snow to T-shirts and outdoor activities, Marsh said. Chili is a good, hearty cold weather food and that's why people like it.
According to National Chili Day's website, President Lyndon B. Johnson was a huge fan of chili, so much so that his wife, known as Lady Bird, had his favorite recipe printed onto cards to mail out in response to the many requests for it. Texas even proclaimed chili, or “bowl of red” as it was known, to be the official state food, and it wasn't an authentic “bowl of red” unless it had been prepared by a Texan.
"Chili concocted outside of Texas is usually a weak, apologetic imitation of the real thing,” Johnson is quoted as saying. “One of the first things I do when I get home to Texas is to have a bowl of red. There is simply nothing better.”
Chili's origins are shrouded in argument, with chili historians — yes, there are such things — insisting that the dish is of Mexican origin, while Mexicans indignantly insist it is not. The earliest written description of the dish is from 1828, when J.C. Clopper, a Houston resident, visited San Antonio and described the dish as common to the poor in that area, a “kind of hash” concocted of a little meat and a lot of peppers, to make up for the fact that they didn't have much meat to eat. He didn't call it “chili;” that name came along around 1880 when a street market in San Antonio set up booths manned by “chili queens,” who sold “bowls of red” to shoppers that included such luminaries as O. Henry and presidential hopeful William Jennings Bryan. By the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, it was the featured dish at the San Antonio Chili Stand.
39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home
Diane Stilwell
Edwin B. Willis
Bill Madlock
Brian Culbertson
Rasheeda Frost
Mary Cogan
Black Bart
Dante Ridgeway
Brit Miller
Richard Peck
Penny Hammel
Steve Hunter
Stephen Ambrose
Vito Bertoldo
George Halas
David Joyner
Gary Forrester
Howard W. Buffett
Jenny Lou Carson
June Christy
Herbert Ryman
Howard Buffett
Icon For Hire
Jason Avant
Jeff Innis
John Doe
Kerri Randles
Loren Coleman
Marcia Morey
Roe Skidmore
RonReaco Lee
Alison Krauss
Boots Randolph
CeCe Frey
Chuck Dressen
Kevin Koslofski
James Millikin
Richard J. Oglesby
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter