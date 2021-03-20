 Skip to main content
Watch now: What constitutes good chili? Chefs spice it up at ABATE chili cook-off
FOOD
TIME FOR CHILI

Watch now: What constitutes good chili? Chefs spice it up at ABATE chili cook-off

KENNEY — Jeff Marsh normally likes his chili mild, just beans, tomato and usually ground beef, but when you're entering a chili cook-off, you have to put in a little extra zest.

“I put in some habaneros,” Marsh said with a chuckle.

He simmered his chili for 24 hours to make sure all the flavors blended properly, and yes, he put beans in it, too. Some purists object to beans in chili.

Mild, hot and hotter

Some of the entries in the 10 Mile Creek ABATE chapter's chili cook-off wait to be tested by the judges. For video, go to herald-review.com.

Marsh was the winner of the "medium" category in 10 Mile Creek ABATE's chili cook-off on Saturday at The Depot in Kenney. The "mild" category winner was Dave Lesqueve, who was also declared grand champion, and winner in the "hot" category was Josh Stogner. 

The cook-off was mostly a social event, said chapter Vice President Scott Carter, but entry fees go toward supporting ABATE of Illinois. ABATE stands for “A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education” and the organization works to support motorcyclists' rights.

No need for a spoon

Jim "Sped" Florey tastes the chili at the 10 Mile Creek chili cook-off on Saturday. 

Categories included mild, hot and hottest, with a grand champion winner as well, and the winners received aprons, which Carter said was better than “a trophy you have to dust.”

What makes good chili? Depends on who you ask.

Josh Stogner used ghost peppers in his, a fact that made Marsh whistle softly. Ghost peppers are the hottest peppers of all.

“I don't mind heat,” Stogner said, laughing. His father was the family chili king when he was growing up, and he always put a lot of hot peppers in his concoction, so Stogner grew up with hot chili.

Giving the ghost peppers a try

Jeff Marsh tastes the chili made by Josh Stogner, who likes his hot and included ghost peppers as one of the ingredients. 

Chili is as individual as the cook making it, both men agreed, and that's why a chili cook-off is a good way to show off your own recipe. Marsh has sometimes used venison in his chili, but he also tried a “white” chili made with chicken and said he liked it, though he didn't think he would.

And a March day in Illinois can offer any kind of weather, from cold and snow to T-shirts and outdoor activities, Marsh said. Chili is a good, hearty cold weather food and that's why people like it.

According to National Chili Day's website, President Lyndon B. Johnson was a huge fan of chili, so much so that his wife, known as Lady Bird, had his favorite recipe printed onto cards to mail out in response to the many requests for it. Texas even proclaimed chili, or “bowl of red” as it was known, to be the official state food, and it wasn't an authentic “bowl of red” unless it had been prepared by a Texan.

Chili master prize

Scott Carter shows one of the aprons given as prizes in the 10 Mile Creek Chili Cook-off on Saturday in Kenney. 

"Chili concocted outside of Texas is usually a weak, apologetic imitation of the real thing,” Johnson is quoted as saying. “One of the first things I do when I get home to Texas is to have a bowl of red. There is simply nothing better.” 

Chili's origins are shrouded in argument, with chili historians — yes, there are such things — insisting that the dish is of Mexican origin, while Mexicans indignantly insist it is not. The earliest written description of the dish is from 1828, when J.C. Clopper, a Houston resident, visited San Antonio and described the dish as common to the poor in that area, a “kind of hash” concocted of a little meat and a lot of peppers, to make up for the fact that they didn't have much meat to eat. He didn't call it “chili;” that name came along around 1880 when a street market in San Antonio set up booths manned by “chili queens,” who sold “bowls of red” to shoppers that included such luminaries as O. Henry and presidential hopeful William Jennings Bryan. By the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, it was the featured dish at the San Antonio Chili Stand.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

