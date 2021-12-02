 Skip to main content
Macon County Snow Ball Fundraiser Gala

DECATUR — The Macon County Fair Association is hosting its first Snow Ball Fundraiser Gala to raise funds to improve and add events to the annual fair.

The event, which includes door prizes, music and food, is set for Friday, Dec. 3, in the Pride of the Prairie Building on the fairground.

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and music by 90's Daughter is from 8-11 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple, $325 (Table of 8).

For tickets, contact Wendy Harned at 217-521-7225 or Evan Hall at ehall@firstmid.com or call 217-413-7683.

