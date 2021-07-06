Megyn Kelly gets SiriusXM radio talk show

Megyn Kelly has a serious new gig with SiriusXM.

The broadcaster will host a weekday talk show for the satellite radio company that begins Sept. 7, nearly three years after her “Today” show stint ended in controversy.

SiriusXM announced Tuesday that “The Megyn Kelly Show” will air on its Triumph channel 111 every Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. ET, with the program featuring the former Fox News host giving her commentary on daily news topics and conducting interviews.

Kelly, 50, has been hosting a podcast by the same name that releases episodes three days a week.

“I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” Kelly said in a statement. “My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events.”

Kelly rose to widespread attention during her tenure with Fox News, which ran from 2004 to 2017 and included her hosting the program “The Kelly File.”

During a 2015 presidential debate moderated by Kelly, she asked Donald Trump whether a man accused of calling women names had the right “temperament” to be elected president, which led to frequent criticisms of her by the Republican politician.

Kelly joined NBC in 2017 to host a portion of the “Today” show.” Her program was canceled the following year after she questioned whether wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume is racist.

On Tuesday, SiriusXM said it will broadcast best-of shows from Kelly beginning Aug. 16 before kicking off the live episodes three weeks later.

“I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news,” Kelly said.

