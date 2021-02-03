Movies and TV shows to watch during Black History Month

With February's arrival comes Black History Month, providing a time to reflect upon the accomplishments of Black Americans. One way to mark the occasion is to watch shows and movies that celebrate Black history.

Donald Harrell, an adjunct professor who teaches Africana Studies at the University of Central Florida, believes Black stories have grown in popularity.

“There’s far more interest now in these types of movies and TV shows than there has been in the past, which is a testament to our society,” he said. “Even though we look at it and everybody is feeling kind of taken aback by recent goings-on, at the same time, there’s been a level of awareness that’s increased in leaps and bounds because of all of this.”

The movie industry, he said, has played a big role in “making the world a better place to live.”

“This is a nice medium to affect change in society,” he said. “You can create a movie or a TV show … and it can be viewed by thousands and even millions of people. And there are many, many of these new and old producers and filmmakers who understand that power, and they’ve gone to great lengths to uncover hidden truths. And you can find it by just sitting down, getting yourself some popcorn, get your favorite beverage and cross your feet and grow accordingly.”