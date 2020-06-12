Movies in the Park announces summer lineup

DECATUR — Four movies are scheduled to be shown this summer at the Midstate Soccer Complex at 1 Educational Park, near Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Movies are "Sonic the Hedgehog" on June 19, "Grease" on July 3 and "Frozen 2" on Aug. 17. Another is planned to be announced for July 3.
Movies start at about 8:45 p.m. and all attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
Ages 2and up are required to purchase tickets available for $2 each at eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available due to social distancing measures. Concessions will also be sold on location and bottled water is the only outside food or beverage allowed.
Staff from Molina and Familia Dental, along with Heartland Community Church and the Herald & Review, will be hosting a Drive-Up Food Distribution Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in the Herald & Review parking lot at 601 E. William St.