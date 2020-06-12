Movies in the Park announces summer lineup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Four movies are scheduled to be shown this summer at the Midstate Soccer Complex at 1 Educational Park, near Stephen Decatur Middle School.

Movies are "Sonic the Hedgehog" on June 19, "Grease" on July 3 and "Frozen 2" on Aug. 17. Another is planned to be announced for July 3.

Movies start at about 8:45 p.m. and all attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Ages 2and up are required to purchase tickets available for $2 each at eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available due to social distancing measures. Concessions will also be sold on location and bottled water is the only outside food or beverage allowed.

PHOTOS: Children make bubble art with the Decatur Area Arts Council

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.