Movies in the Park announces summer lineup
Movies in the Park announces summer lineup

Sonic movies in the park
PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Four movies are scheduled to be shown this summer at the Midstate Soccer Complex at 1 Educational Park, near Stephen Decatur Middle School.

Movies are "Sonic the Hedgehog" on June 19, "Grease" on July 3 and "Frozen 2" on Aug. 17. Another is planned to be announced for July 3.

Movies start at about 8:45 p.m. and all attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Ages 2and up are required to purchase tickets available for $2 each at eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available due to social distancing measures. Concessions will also be sold on location and bottled water is the only outside food or beverage allowed. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

