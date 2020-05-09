Movies' remarkable mothers, grandmothers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For this Mother’s Day, a lot of us wish we could be watching a movie with our moms. As we celebrate from afar, here are some suggestions for movies to watch at home — each of which has a remarkable mother or grandmother at its center. Happy Mother’s Day, to all the moms.

“20th Century Women” (2017): Annette Bening, whose ever-thoughtful presence makes any film a joy, here plays Dorothea, a divorced woman living in late-1970s Santa Barbara with her teenage son and a ragtag assortment of boarders and neighbors; she’s the watchful mother of them all. As a character, Dorothea is neither loud nor showy, just definite in her opinions (“Having your heart broken is a tremendous way to learn about the world,” she tells her less-enthused son), open in her outlook and remarkable in her spirit — like a lot of moms.

“The Farewell” (2019): This lovely movie, my favorite from last year, focuses on the granddaughter/grandmother bond; if you’re lucky enough to have a grandma still around, see if you can watch this one with her, either in-person (some day) or virtually. The story of a young Brooklyn artist (Awkwafina, in a heartbreakingly quiet performance) who travels to China to see her ailing grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen) for possibly the last time, Lulu Wang’s film is both wrenching drama and delightful comedy — as life tends to be.