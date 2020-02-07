Ahead of the 92nd Oscars, a look back at 10 great acceptance speeches

Michael Caine, 2000 (best supporting actor, “The Cider House Rules”)

Asking for “a bit of extra time” (he won once before, but didn’t attend), Caine took a gracious moment to praise his four co-nominees, “because I do not feel like being the winner.”

Halle Berry, 2002 (best actress, “Monster’s Ball”)

Berry’s win made history — the first Black winner for best actress since the academy began the award in 1927 — and her emotional speech beautifully conveyed the meaning of the moment.

Daniel Day-Lewis, 2013 (best actor, “Lincoln”)

Day-Lewis is exceptionally good at the acceptance-speech game; in this one, I particularly like how he handles the traditional shout-out to the spouse. Referring to the many roles he’s played, he notes “my wife Rebecca has lived with some very strange men.”

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014 (best supporting actress, “12 Years a Slave”)