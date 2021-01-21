 Skip to main content
AMC Classic Decatur 10 theater to reopen Jan. 29
AMC Classic Decatur 10 theater to reopen Jan. 29

DECATUR — The AMC movie on Mount Zion Road is reopening Jan. 29, the company announced Thursday. 

Under the state's COVID plan, theaters can operate with capacity limits. 

The AMC Class Decatur 10 at 2360 Mount Zion Road and other venues were closed as coronavirus cases increased. 

The Avon Theatre in downtown Decatur also is restarting operations.

COVID closed most theaters and ceased movie productions. AMC Entertainment Inc., the world's largest movie theater company, in December said $750 was needed to continue operating. 

The AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth ceased operations last month.

