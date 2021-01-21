AMC Classic Decatur 10 theater to reopen Jan. 29

DECATUR — The AMC movie on Mount Zion Road is reopening Jan. 29, the company announced Thursday.
Under the state's COVID plan, theaters can operate with capacity limits.
The AMC Class Decatur 10 at 2360 Mount Zion Road and other venues were closed as coronavirus cases increased.
COVID closed most theaters and ceased movie productions. AMC Entertainment Inc., the world's largest movie theater company, in December said $750 was needed to continue operating.
