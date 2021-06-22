AMC is trying to lure you back to the movie theater with free popcorn

AMC Theaters will do anything to get you in their seats for “F9: The Fast Saga,” even if that means giving out free snacks.

The cinema chain announced all moviegoers will have access to “all you can eat” popcorn with the purchase of any size tub as part of Cinema Week, a fun-filled promotion to convince people that theaters are safe again.

“Millions of moviegoers have already returned to AMC to enjoy exciting new blockbusters in the best way possible: on the big screen, with big sound and AMC’s big, comfortable seats,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer, said in a statement.

“And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn.”

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Cinema Week will also include exclusive in-theater content, giveaways and special guests, as well as special screenings of “F9” and Disney’s upcoming documentary “Summer of Soul.” All events are subject to the specific theater.

“A few weeks ago in Los Angeles, movie theater owners, 13 movie studios, and talented filmmakers got together to tell you 'The Big Screen is Back','” John Fithian, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said in a statement.

“With pandemic cases falling, vaccinations rising, movie theaters in all major markets opening to 100% capacity, and big, crowd-pleasing titles being released all summer long, we’re keeping our word — with the kick-off of Cinema Week, The Big Screen is Back.”

Despite big blockbusters like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the box office has been slow to rebound, but theaters are pinning their hopes on upcoming projects including “Black Widow” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The popcorn promotion will last until June 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0