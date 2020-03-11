Box office effect unclear: Coronavirus fears are hurting movies around the world
Box office effect unclear: Coronavirus fears are hurting movies around the world

A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against the coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle Tuesday in Naples, Italy,

 ALESSANDRO PONE, LaPRESSE VIA AP

As fears of a novel coronavirus pandemic spread, Hollywood is feeling the effects at the international box office, especially in China and Italy, where theaters are closed.

But in the U.S., it's unclear how much of a damper the disease will put on moviegoing.

Last weekend's box office returns suggest that Americans are still largely willing to go out to cinemas, despite increasing numbers of cases in states including California, New York and Washington. Movies in the U.S. and Canada generated $103.4 million from Friday through Sunday, up 4% from the previous weekend, according to data firm Comscore.

"When we look at the numbers in the U.S., we're not seeing an impact as of yet," said Paul Dergarabedian, a box office analyst for Comscore.

Of course, that is likely to change. Studio executives are still bracing for at least some drop-off domestically, depending on how long and how severe the outbreak gets.

The highly anticipated South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled last week, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was postponed to October. 

Attendance is clearly taking a hit in some other countries. In China, the world's second-largest box office market behind the U.S. and Canada, theaters have been shuttered for weeks as that country's government tries to get the situation under control.

Home to 70,000 screens, China is a key market for Hollywood movies. Studios have had to hit pause on their plans to release movies there, and there's no indication of when multiplex doors will reopen. Movies including Disney's "Mulan," for which China is an important market, have been delayed. ("Mulan," set for a March 27 U.S. debut, had not yet been given a release date in China.)

Italy this week shut down cinemas to help prevent further spread. Other public places such as museums, pubs, discos and bingo halls have also been closed. In France, theaters that were closed recently in some places have since reopened, but with restrictions to keep every other row of seats empty. South Korean theaters have remained open for business, but attendance there has taken a big hit.

Other countries, including Australia and Britain, have remained stable, according to analyst Bruce Nash, who runs the box office data website The-Numbers.com.

Disney has shown no signs of holding off on the releases of "Mulan" or Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," which hits theaters April 24. Universal Pictures is sticking with a May 22 release of the ninth "Fast and the Furious" movie, "F9."

