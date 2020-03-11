Box office effect unclear: Coronavirus fears are hurting movies around the world

As fears of a novel coronavirus pandemic spread, Hollywood is feeling the effects at the international box office, especially in China and Italy, where theaters are closed.

But in the U.S., it's unclear how much of a damper the disease will put on moviegoing.

Last weekend's box office returns suggest that Americans are still largely willing to go out to cinemas, despite increasing numbers of cases in states including California, New York and Washington. Movies in the U.S. and Canada generated $103.4 million from Friday through Sunday, up 4% from the previous weekend, according to data firm Comscore.

"When we look at the numbers in the U.S., we're not seeing an impact as of yet," said Paul Dergarabedian, a box office analyst for Comscore.

Of course, that is likely to change. Studio executives are still bracing for at least some drop-off domestically, depending on how long and how severe the outbreak gets.

The highly anticipated South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled last week, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was postponed to October.