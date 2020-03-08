Coronavirus fallout: Film directors from Japan, Italy and France cancel March appearances in Chicago

With the global spread of the coronavirus sending many of the world’s arts and cultural gatherings into a tailspin of uncertainty, Chicago is having its own COVID-19-related setbacks.

On Thursday the Chicago International Film Festival confirmed that renowned Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda has cancelled plans to travel to Chicago for a March 15 tribute. Kore-eda was to receive the festival’s Artistic Achievement Award prior to a screening of his new film “The Truth," starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche.

The screening will go on as scheduled, to be followed by a pre-taped Skype conversation between Kore-eda (whose “Shoplifters" won top prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival) and Chicago festival artistic director Mimi Plauch\u00e9.

Citing “increasing travel uncertainties,” festival managing director Vivian Teng issued a statement regarding the tribute, and the now-cancelled screenings of earlier Kore-eda films initially slated for March 14.

“We look forward to welcoming director Kore-eda to Chicago at some point in the future to pay tribute to his career and to present a retrospective at that time,” Teng said.