DEC. 5 FILM REVIEWS: 'Dark Water,' 'The Aeronauts'

‘Dark Waters’
There are two ways to look at “Dark Waters,” the dramatized (but not much) true story of one attorney’s fight to get chemical giant DuPont to own up to its responsibilities for poisoning the Parkersburg, West Virginia, citizenry and indeed all the world with its non-stick coating Teflon.
One is that attorney Rob Bilott, convincingly played as an Everyman David against a corporate Goliath by Mark Ruffalo, got the company to admit that it produced the substance for decades even after its own scientists discovered the link between it and birth defects and cancers. It took 15 years for Bilott nee Ruffalo to finally prevail as DuPont agreed to a settlement of more than $670 million.
That’s the “happy” ending. But it’s not really a happy ending.
The issue here is that DuPont, whose chemists discovered the miracle non-stick substance in the late 1950s, continued to produce it and market Teflon that contained something called PFOA until 2013 even knowing that it was so lethal. PFOA is an acronym for perfluorooctanoic acid, which was used to produce the non-stick surfaces on all those “miracle” frying pans, etc. As a scientist in the film explained, it’s an artificial compound constructed by the forced union of eight carbon molecules; hence the name PFOA-C8, referred to in shorthand simply as C8.
I know this sounds like a chemistry lesson, and I suppose it is. But it’s also a lesson in ethics — or lack thereof. A very dangerous lesson.
PFOA was one of those “grandfathered” substances not regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Instead the industry was permitted to regulate itself.
And therein lies the rub.
Until Bilott was able to force the courts to make it economically unfeasible — he eventually won settlements of $1.6 million up to more than $12 million in individual cases — DuPont had opted to renege on a promise to provide care, money and “medical monitoring” for the victims of the Washington Works plant in Parkersburg who had been exposed to C8 either through work at the plants or through seepage of stored C8 into the community’s water supply.
The dangers should be obvious: First off, that C8 substance was used in Teflon made until 2013, and it’s one of those artificial chemicals the human body cannot or does not expel. Therefore, its effects are cumulative . . . and potentially lethal from introduction until death.
But beyond that, the film shows the dangers of letting the fox guard the henhouse.
It’s not a great movie, from an acting standpoint. Ruffalo, who is also one of the producers, and Tim Robbins as the head of a law firm, are expectedly earnest. But that’s not really the point here.
The film should serve as a reminder of the dangers in repealing all the environmental protections that have been put into place over the years. The movie as much a film as it is a warning. The question is whether anyone is listening.
(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 6 min.)
-- Chuck Yarborough, The Plain Dealer, Cleveland
'The Aeronauts'
Would you like to ride in Eddie Redmayne's beautiful balloon?
Tom Harper's "The Aeronauts," starring Felicity Jones and Redmayne, is loosely based on a record-setting 19th century balloon expedition into the atmosphere. On Sept. 5, 1862, James Glaisher (Redmayne) took off from London with the aim to ascend higher into the firmament than anyone had before in a balloon floated by coal gas.
Hot air balloons haven't often been the favored modus of flight in movies. They have historically rated somewhere in between blimps and feathered bird suits. But Harper has tried to bring some modern flare to the old balloon, utilizing computer generated effects to send soaring its star attraction: a red-and-white striped Victorian contraption graced by a band of aqua blue and a thicket of ropes and sandbags.
More notably, "The Aeronauts" has also crafted an entirely fictional character out of the ether, pairing Glaisher with a female pilot named, a little too perfectly, Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones). Glaisher was actually accompanied by Henry Coxwell, and Wren's substitution is, from the start, self-consciously far-fetched. Not because she's a woman (there were equally adventurous female balloonists) but because
"The Aeronauts," particularly at first, sags under the weight of a schmaltzy concept, tedious flashbacks and reach-for-the-sky metaphors that, given the mission, are a little too close at hand. But as the balloon rises, the film does too. Not because it achieves the kind of splendor it seems to seeking, exactly, but because it grows simpler and even sillier. "The Aeronauts" turns into not a prestige picture but a novel big-screen adventure
"The Aeronauts" re-teams Redmayne and Jones who memorably starred in 2014's "The Theory of Everything," the movie that won Redmayne an Oscar. But this time, it's Jones who dominates the film, including one genuinely spectacular scene in which she scales the outside of the balloon — a scene all the more powerful for its frozen quiet, occurring at the upper reaches of the stratosphere. She might not be real, but she steals the show.
(PG-13, 2½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 40 min.)
-- Jake Coyle, Associated Press