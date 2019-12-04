DEC. 5 FILM REVIEWS: 'Dark Water,' 'The Aeronauts'

I know this sounds like a chemistry lesson, and I suppose it is. But it’s also a lesson in ethics — or lack thereof. A very dangerous lesson.

PFOA was one of those “grandfathered” substances not regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Instead the industry was permitted to regulate itself.

And therein lies the rub.

Until Bilott was able to force the courts to make it economically unfeasible — he eventually won settlements of $1.6 million up to more than $12 million in individual cases — DuPont had opted to renege on a promise to provide care, money and “medical monitoring” for the victims of the Washington Works plant in Parkersburg who had been exposed to C8 either through work at the plants or through seepage of stored C8 into the community’s water supply.

The dangers should be obvious: First off, that C8 substance was used in Teflon made until 2013, and it’s one of those artificial chemicals the human body cannot or does not expel. Therefore, its effects are cumulative . . . and potentially lethal from introduction until death.

But beyond that, the film shows the dangers of letting the fox guard the henhouse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}