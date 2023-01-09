Decatur theater to host free movie for Macon County first responders

DECATUR — Active and retired police, fire and other first responders, as well as all city and county municipal workers, are invited to a free viewing of the classic 1967 film “Cool Hand Luke.”

The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The show is presented by Cohn Furniture as an appreciation for local first responders, city and county workers.

Only 1,000 tickets are available and can be obtained at Cohn Furniture, 400 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Decatur.

Information is also available on the event's Facebook page.

For more information, call 217-429-5491 or 217-454-4583.

There will be a showing of the movie that is open to the public at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. The cost is $5. Tickets are available at lincolnsquaretheater.com.

