Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater to host 'Grease'-themed New Year's Eve

DECATUR — The
Lincoln Square Theater will ring in the new year with a blast from the past on New Year's Eve.
The festivities will revolve around the
1978 movie "Grease," which will be shown at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the downtown theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur. Guests are invited to dress as their favorite characters. Contests, swag bags, champagne and the ball drop will be part of the night. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the main floor table seating are $15 for individuals or $25 for couples. Whole tables for eight may be reserved. VIP service will be available on the second floor mezzanine for $20 for individuals or $35 per couple.
Tickets for the event are available online at
www.lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Remember these Decatur broadcast personalities?
Mikaela Hunt
Mikaela Hunt Reporter, WAND-TV, 2001-2007 Currently: Chief communications officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce. "I also have a media training and consulting business on the side, Mikaela Media, and host a show on iHeart Radio/610 WTVN called 'What Matters' every Sunday afternoon," she said.
Husband Marcus Thorpe, who also worked at WAND, live in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, and have two boys, ages 8 and 10.
Shea Anderson
Shea Anderson WSOY's "Byers and Co.," 2009 to 2011
Currently: Director of Decatur Memorial Hospital OCCHealth & Wellness.
Shannon Mason
Shannon Mason Cromwell and Neuhoff radio, 1995-2015
Currently: She worked in human resources, was a branch manager for a staffing agency and now is a recruiter for Caterpillar.
Ron Rector
Ron Rector WAND-TV sportscaster, 1989-2002
Currently: Part-time sales associate at the Boy Scout Shop in Austin, Texas, 2015-present. He's also active in ministry as a volunteer and occasionally preach. He has three grown married children and three grandchildren.
Mike Cleff
Mike Cleff WAND-TV reporter, 1988-1995
Currently: At Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the third largest school district in the state. He has a variety of tasks, including running the camera for live-streaming sporting events.
Michael T
Michael T Y103 morning host, 2000-2001 and 2008-2016
Currently: "Looking for my next opportunity. Furloughed in 2020 due to COVID."
Mike Spaulding
Mike Spaulding WSOY Radio, 2012-2016
Currently: Managing editor at WTMJ Radio in Milwaukee. Employed there since 2016.
Abbie Miller
Chris Bullock
Chris Bullock On-air and management, Cromwell Group, 1989-2016
Currently: Vice president and general manager for the Springfield Capitol Radio Group radio stations – WDBR, WQQL, WLFZ, WYMG, WTAX, Pure Oldies 107.5 and 101.1 The Outlaw.
Lisa Kaye
Lisa Kaye Neuhoff Media, 2012-2016
Currently: "Living in Arizona, where I am a public information officer and a voiceover talent."
Kimberly Knox (Kimmy K)
Kimberly Knox (Kimmy K) Neuhoff Radio, 1997 to 2014
Currently: IHeartMedia anchor news at KFBK in Sacramento, California.
