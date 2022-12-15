 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater to host 'Grease'-themed New Year's Eve

DECATUR — The Lincoln Square Theater will ring in the new year with a blast from the past on New Year's Eve.

The festivities will revolve around the 1978 movie "Grease," which will be shown at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the downtown theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur. Guests are invited to dress as their favorite characters. Contests, swag bags, champagne and the ball drop will be part of the night. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the main floor table seating are $15 for individuals or $25 for couples. Whole tables for eight may be reserved. VIP service will be available on the second floor mezzanine for $20 for individuals or $35 per couple.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.lincolnsquaretheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

