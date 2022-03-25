Driven to stardom: The story of Caterpillar Inc. and the movies

When Sigourney Weaver’s character Ellen Ripley strides out at the end of the movie "Aliens" to save a little girl by taking on the massive alien queen monster, she was relying on Caterpillar Inc. technology to get the job done.

Operating a kind of walking forklift that the operator straps themselves into like a suit of armor, Ripley proceeds to dish out left and right hooks.

Viewers who peer carefully will note its distinctive yellow color and sharper eyes will glimpse the Caterpillar logo of the 1980s — the movie came out in 1986 but was set in 2179 — stamped on the side.

As product placement goes, it must be the ultimate salute to brand loyalty. Caterpillar, which builds the world’s biggest off-road trucks in Decatur, said the moviemakers came to them and said they could not imagine a future without CAT gear having a starring role in building it.

“They were saying the Caterpillar letters represented a kind of toughness, so they came to us,” said Lee Fosburgh, Caterpillar’s Mossville-based Heritage Services manager and corporate archivist.

“We kind of pride ourselves on always looking forward to the future.”

And Fosburgh said viewers were so taken with the idea of a glorified forklift that walks around that they suspended their disbelief to the point they actually wanted to order one.

“We kept getting contacted for those suits,” he said with a laugh.

It turns out that Caterpillar and the movie industry go back a long, long way, with company products that do exist in the here and now showing up in all kinds of starring roles. Perhaps surprisingly, the world’s biggest off-road dump trucks the company builds in Decatur have yet to score a major film credit, but just about everything else in the Caterpillar line has been featured somewhere.

Having said that, however, a Caterpillar 773B dump truck along with a Caterpillar D9 bulldozer are naughty Decepticons who unite with other power equipment to form a huge movie Transformer called Devastator.

“I think all this shows you the strength of our brand and it promotes our brand; it gets the name out there,” said Fosburg. “Which, I think, is similar to a lot of companies pushing product placement.”

Skip Huston, of Decatur’s Avon Theater and a major movie buff, said you didn’t see much product placement in the silent era, and what showed up tended to be accidental. But he said outside companies later came to appreciate the power of moving, talking pictures and the studios creating them discovered a rich revenue stream to mine in placing what gets seen where.

“Everybody needs it,” said Huston in describing the value of seeing your product being driven, drunk, eaten or otherwise used by a movie star. And even if your firm doesn’t really need the publicity, “Seeing your product up there is better than having the competition’s product up there,” he added.

Hollywood: 'We built it'

Caterpillar’s personal relationship with the movie business goes back a long, long way. And its corporate ancestors can honestly claim to have been present at the very foundation of Hollywood before Caterpillar had even metamorphosed into Caterpillar. The company archive has a picture of a bulldozer next to the iconic Hollywood sign, only this was snapped in 1923 when the words actually read “Hollywoodland,” with the "land" bit later being dropped.

The bulldozer used to haul the giant letters up the hill and set them in place was called a “Best 60.” Caterpillar was formed in 1925 with the merging of the C.L. Best Tractor Co. and the Holt Manufacturing Company, both based in California.

“You could kind of say we built it,” said Huston, describing Hollywood.

Many celluloid vehicles for Caterpillar product placement were to follow and be graced by the biggest stars. Those stars of yesteryear didn't get much bigger than the Duke himself, John Wayne, and you can see him at the helm of a Caterpillar D7 bulldozer in the the 1968 flick “Hellfighters.”

The movie was based on the life of Paul Neal “Red” Adair, who used Caterpillar equipment to put out raging oil well fires. “And John Wayne really did operate the equipment, by the way,” said Fosburgh. He also pointed out that Mustang Cat, the Texas dealer that originally supplied the bulldozers used in the movie, is still in business.

Shaken but not stirred is the Caterpillar approach to getting things done, a philosophy it just happens to share with Mr. Bond, James Bond, the British secret agent always busy saving the world or trying to blow it up.

The 2012 movie "Skyfall" launches Caterpillar into the spotlight from its spectacular opening scenes for what must be one of the most in-your-face salutes to CAT power in movie history. Bond, as portrayed by Daniel Craig, uses a Caterpillar 320D L hydraulic excavator to fend off automatic weapons fire from a bad guy before bringing down the digger arm to lock onto a train carriage the villain is trying to decouple. And all this on a fast-moving train.

“The hydraulic excavator has a very prominent place within the movie, maybe one of the most prominent product placements that has happened,” said Fosburgh with pride.

A machine from the movie (two were adapted for the film’s use) later went on to be a major star at the CONEXPO heavy equipment show in Las Vegas. Later, Fosburgh said Caterpillar donated it to the Ian Fleming Foundation which collects artifacts used in James Bond movies.

So from helping 007 smite bad guys to power-assisting Ripley in KO-ing aliens in the future to fighting oil fires in the past, Caterpillar has bulldozed its way into the movie theater in all sorts of ways. Just how many CAT-related movies are out there? That’s anybody’s guess.

“At least 30-plus, but it’s hard to say,” said Fosburgh. And that is counting just the ones the company is aware of. Considering that Caterpillar reckons there are 4 million pieces of their gear digging holes in the surface of the earth and generally moving things around, the chances of some of it showing up in some kind of movie, TV show or an online production is remarkably high.

“There is just an incredible amount of Caterpillar equipment in films,” said Fosburgh. “Because it really is a building-the-world kind of product.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.