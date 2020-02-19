FEB. 20 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Call of the Wild,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ 'The Photograph'

‘Call of the Wild’
“The Call of the Wild,” directed by Chris Sanders and based on the classic novella by Jack London, is what one might call a literary dog movie, even if there is technically no actual dog in it. The star of “The Call of the Wild,” Buck, is a CGI creation. And it’s only through the technology that his dangerous and harrowing adventures in the Alaskan wilderness during the Gold Rush, as outlined by London, could be realistically brought to the big screen, for better or for worse.
Known for his work on the most recent “Planet of the Apes” films (and who thrilled and terrified in an ape-inspired performance art piece in “The Square”), accomplished motion capture performer Terry Notary brings Buck’s movements to life, and it’s a truly skilled performance. But Buck’s digital nature is noticeable right away. It’s initially off-putting, and something you can never quite shake throughout the film. The computer-generated creation doesn’t have the weight, the heat, the feel of a real dog (or any creature for that matter), though the movements, gestures and expressions are accurate.
Fortunately Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. After the rambunctious Buck is kidnapped from his comfortable family home and sold as a sled dog in Alaska, he luckily finds himself in the employ of Perrault (Omar Sy), who teaches Buck the way of the sled while delivering mail across the Yukon. Sy brings a warmth and joy to the role that’s infectious and a necessary element in the otherwise terrifying story.
Writer Michael Green has streamlined “The Call of the Wild” into something simpler and more manageable for the film, flattening characters into hero/villain caricatures and relying on cliché, both cutesy and otherwise. A “spirit wolf” guides Buck’s way on the journey, and although he encounters saviors in the form of Perrault and the gruff and craggy John Thornton (Harrison Ford), who serves as the narrator, he also meets some truly nefarious and greedy humans. Dan Stevens, bedecked in a red plaid three-piece suit and Snidely Whiplash mustache, is especially over the top as the gold-hungry Hal, who drives Buck near death searching for the shiny stuff.
There isn’t much nuance or complexity to be found in “The Call of the Wild,” but it’s an old-fashioned animal-friendly adventure flick for kids. Tthe human performances save it, proving that even the most realistic technology will never replace the real thing on screen.
(PG, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 40 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
‘Fantasy Island’
Retooling the late ’70s/early ’80s ABC prime-time staple “Fantasy Island” as a sinister gotcha! outing isn’t a bad idea.
That’s the wheel. The spokes are everything else, and most everything else about the new horror movie, from the Blumhouse crew and director Jeff Wadlow, is not good. Four intertwining fantasies, four stories’ worth of lame ideas, poorly executed.
Call it surprising, to me, anyway, if it finds an audience past the first week. Just don’t call it much of a movie.
“Fantasy Island” toggles between the elaborate fantasies of four different sets of characters. Lucy Hale and Portia Doubleday enact a “Mean Girls” revenge scenario. Maggie Q plays a woman yearning for a husband and child, but mired in self-loathing and regret derived from a tragic accident years earlier, one with endless reverberations, as we learn.
A pair of literal and figurative bros (Ryan Hansen and Jimmy O. Yang) just want to have fun, but they too must reckon with life-altering decisions. The fourth plotline anchor is hoisted by Austin Stowell, who lost his soldier father at a young age and has struggled to get right ever since. The screenplay by director Wadlow, Jillian Jacobs and Christopher Roach takes a significant leap in resolving these separate narrative strands, though there’s some shivery potential and an occasional payoff when the characters find themselves inside someone’s else’s fantasy. That’s useful, if familiar, storytelling.
Less useful is confining everyone to the world’s dullest underground cavern for a protracted climax, while laying on the dialogue like there’s no tomorrow. Seriously, the running time of “Fantasy Island” should be listed as “sometime tomorrow.”
(PG-13, 1 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 50 min.)
-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
'The Photograph'
Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield simmer on screen together in "The Photograph." Sign them up for another movie right now, it doesn't have to be a sequel, it can be anything. They're a duo worth investing in and following.
"The Photograph" could use even more of them. This romance tells a multi-generational story about love, regret and the importance of giving voice to one's feelings, however messy or inconvenient it may render a situation. The problem is, Rae and Stanfield are so good together that when they're not on screen, you wish they were. That's how magnetic they are.
Stanfield ("Knives Out," TV's "Atlanta"), who's never been more laid back or charming, plays Michael. He's a New York reporter who, on assignment in Louisiana, comes across a man with a photograph of his long lost love.
Rae (HBO's "Insecure") is Mae, the daughter of the woman in the photograph. Michael, who's just coming off a breakup, meets up with Mae at the museum in Queens where she works to discuss the photo. There are immediate sparks but the two take it slow, and a first date finds them discussing the finer points of Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
It's the frequent cutaways and flashbacks to the story of the photo that slow the story. Eventually, the plotline comes around with a payoff that ties into the decisions we make today and how they affect our future. But too often it feels like extra padding on a story that doesn't need it.
(PG-13, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 46 min.)
-- Adam Graham, The Detroit News