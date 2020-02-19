FEB. 20 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Call of the Wild,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ 'The Photograph'

-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

'The Photograph'

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield simmer on screen together in "The Photograph." Sign them up for another movie right now, it doesn't have to be a sequel, it can be anything. They're a duo worth investing in and following.

"The Photograph" could use even more of them. This romance tells a multi-generational story about love, regret and the importance of giving voice to one's feelings, however messy or inconvenient it may render a situation. The problem is, Rae and Stanfield are so good together that when they're not on screen, you wish they were. That's how magnetic they are.

Stanfield ("Knives Out," TV's "Atlanta"), who's never been more laid back or charming, plays Michael. He's a New York reporter who, on assignment in Louisiana, comes across a man with a photograph of his long lost love.

Rae (HBO's "Insecure") is Mae, the daughter of the woman in the photograph. Michael, who's just coming off a breakup, meets up with Mae at the museum in Queens where she works to discuss the photo. There are immediate sparks but the two take it slow, and a first date finds them discussing the finer points of Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.