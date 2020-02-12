FEB. 13 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Downhill,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ ‘Birds of Prey’

‘Downhill’

The award-winning deeply uncomfortable absurdist relationship drama “Force Majeure,” is a 2014 film has now been remade in English as “Downhill,” with beloved comedy stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

A “force majeure” is a legal term referring to natural and unavoidable catastrophes that absolve parties from fulfilling any obligations interrupted by said event. That title is a bit more complex than “Downhill,” but then again, so is everything about it. The themes that are unspoken, gestured at and repressed in “Force Majeure” are drawn out and made broad, obvious and slapstick in “Downhill,” which spoon-feeds the lessons of the dark-ish comedy and cuts short the plot for the easiest-to-digest ending.

The Stanton family, Billie (Louis-Dreyfus), Peter (Ferrell) and their two sons (Julian Grey and Ammon Jacob Ford) arrive for a luxurious ski vacation in the Alps, though it quickly becomes a reckoning of their identities, relationships and purpose. During lunch on an outdoor deck, the Stantons observe a controlled avalanche on a nearby mountainside. And as the cloud of snow bears down on them, Peter grabs his phone and runs, leaving his wife and sons clutching each other in terror.