FEB. 13 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Downhill,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ ‘Birds of Prey’

‘Downhill’
The award-winning deeply uncomfortable absurdist relationship drama “Force Majeure,” is a 2014 film has now been remade in English as “Downhill,” with beloved comedy stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.
A “force majeure” is a legal term referring to natural and unavoidable catastrophes that absolve parties from fulfilling any obligations interrupted by said event. That title is a bit more complex than “Downhill,” but then again, so is everything about it. The themes that are unspoken, gestured at and repressed in “Force Majeure” are drawn out and made broad, obvious and slapstick in “Downhill,” which spoon-feeds the lessons of the dark-ish comedy and cuts short the plot for the easiest-to-digest ending.
The Stanton family, Billie (Louis-Dreyfus), Peter (Ferrell) and their two sons (Julian Grey and Ammon Jacob Ford) arrive for a luxurious ski vacation in the Alps, though it quickly becomes a reckoning of their identities, relationships and purpose. During lunch on an outdoor deck, the Stantons observe a controlled avalanche on a nearby mountainside. And as the cloud of snow bears down on them, Peter grabs his phone and runs, leaving his wife and sons clutching each other in terror.
In shock from the event and astonished at her husband’s actions and his subsequent denial of what he did, Billie unleashes an unholy war of passive aggression against her husband, in the form of tense teeth-brushing, teary, wine-fueled accusations and jaunts on the slope with a hunky Italian ski instructor. Peter does his own soul-searching, hanging with his much younger co-worker Zach (Zach Woods), drowning his shame in shots at the aprés-ski club and goading his sons into daredevil snow stunts.
This is a challenging film, starring comedians in largely dramatic roles, and tonal shifts filled with hairpin turns. The big event happens early and the rest is all, well, downhill from there, as the avalanche draws out the big questions about what it means to be in a family.
(R, 2½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 26 min.)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’
When thinking “Sonic the Hedgehog,” think E.T. with supersonic speed — both in his feet and his mouth. Lawd, the little rodent can chatter away. But he’s got a good heart and is lonely as heck. Even better, he knows what’s important.
To that end, our little friend, who has hidden away on Earth in a futile attempt to avoid having his amazing powers stolen and/or used for evil, manages to be a speedy version of “It’s a Wonderful Life’s” Clarence to Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), who has decided that his only way to fulfill his dream is to leave his tiny Green Hills, Montana, hometown and become a cop in San Francisco.
Jim Carrey, in his most over-the-top role since “Mask,” is the evil genius, Dr. Robotnik, bent on capturing and dissecting Sonic, and putting that power to his own nefarious ends. Of course, true Sonic fans — the millions who played the game, read the comics, followed the animated series, etc. — know Robotnik as Eggman. Robotnik is a cartoon character with zero redeeming qualities. But every hero needs a villain, and Carrey is perfect at it.
It’s got quite a bit of the pizzazz that made the video game, which was Sega’s answer to the Mario Bros. over at rival Nintendo, such a global smash. But it’s the innocence and personality that actor Ben Schwartz is able to impart in the character that makes Sonic so sweet.
Like Jimmy Stewart, Tom doesn’t realize everything he needs is right there in the town “a Wachowski has been protecting for 50 years.” Until, of course, Sonic (i.e., Clarence) shows him just how much Bedford Falls, er, Green Hills is a part of him, and he of it.
(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 39 min.)
Chuck Yarborough. The Plain Dealer, Cleveland
‘Birds of Prey’
Mercifully, the Joker is nowhere to be seen in “Birds of Prey,” a sleek, diverting, hyper-violent new caper that arrives bearing the cheeky subtitle “(and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” She isn’t the only one who’s been emancipated. You might say that the whole movie — a fast, cheap and carefully controlled distraction from the bigger, heavier goings-on at the DC Comics blockbuster factory — has successfully emancipated itself from the dead weight of Jared Leto’s Joker.
“Birds of Prey,” directed by Cathy Yan from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, is an impudent blast of comic energy. Light on psychology and devoid of prestige, it’s a slab of R-rated hard candy that refuses to take anything, least of all itself, too seriously.
Absent the protection of her beloved “Mister J,” Harley finds herself at the mercy of every two-bit thug she ever crossed, maimed or injured, of whom there are almost too many to count.
And so, with her blond pigtails cut short but her roller skates and Louisville Slugger still at the ready, Harley Quinn does what any star of her own standalone brand-extension exercise would do: She gets herself a posse, a dream team, a league of her own. Because she’s a lousy planner and doesn’t really like other people, this happens largely by accident, and occupies most of the movie’s swift 109-minute running time. Harley introduces all the relevant parties with a playfully scatterbrained voice-over, merrily hopscotching across time frames and tying together a convoluted story that has neither the desire nor the need to cohere.
Yan and Robbie have largely salvaged Harley Quinn from the dour, sexist ugliness of that 2016 movie, where she was little more than a tongue in a tight T-shirt, something for the camera to ogle in between interminably muddled action scenes.
(R, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 49 min.)
Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times
