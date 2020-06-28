Film features legacy of Decatur's A.E. Staley

Never formally educated, he created his business through experience and the dreams he had. “He used his intuition and sixth sense,” Julie Staley said.

A.E. Staley was a traveling salesman, having made his way throughout the country. Decatur was one of his stops. Several years later, he lived in Baltimore where he started his family. A city fire destroyed his employment and home. “He lost everything,” Julie Staley said.

He would decide to take a chance and become a manufacturer. He bought a rundown factory in Decatur. “Because it was a good deal,” Julie Staley said.

A.E. Staley had to reconstruct the Decatur manufacturing building, but often had setbacks before the company became a success. “He had failure after failure after failure,” Julie Staley said. “Everything was pulled out from under him.”

It is the lesson of someone who learned from setbacks and found his dreams.

“He has a story of comebacks after comebacks,” said Julie Staley. “That is the story. Not letting your downfalls get in the way of your dreams.”