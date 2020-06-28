Film features legacy of Decatur's A.E. Staley

DECATUR — Although A.E. Staley has been gone for 80 years, his legacy continues to be felt in Decatur.
His name is synonymous with the William Sands Bridge, the Masonic Temple on West William Street, the Tate & Lyle building and business and the now-demolished Staley Pump House. A museum devoted to the man and his impact was created three years ago with information about all of these reminders and more.
To honor the man and the road to Decatur, his family is developing the feature documentary “Fields of Gold: The Rags to Riches story of A.E. Staley” about the life and times of the Decatur manufacturer. It is presented in partnership with the Herald & Review, which provided images.
“As a family, we thought this was a good story to be told,” said Julie Staley, the wife of Staley's great-grandson. “It’s that American dream, a true rags-to-riches story that anybody with a dream can identify with.”
A.E. Staley helped change agri-business through the processing of starch. He was also instrumental in creating the Decatur Staleys football team, which would eventually become the Chicago Bears.
“This is a story that can be told outside of Decatur or Illinois,” Julie Staley said. “People can identify with that.”
Much of the information was obtained through the Staley Museum, which in 2016 opened in the business leader's former home at 361 N. College St. in Decatur. Exhibits focus on his personal life and business, as well as Decatur history.
“Our museum is not broken down chronologically, but by era,” said Laura Jahr, the museum director. “It’s more by theme.”
The museum has a special room devoted to the stories of the man. “Staley’s prolific decade and legacy to Decatur,” Jahr said. “Things that are still are around and people still remember and are nostalgic about.”
Augustus Eugene Staley was born on Feb. 25, 1867, on a North Carolina farm. “He had to work instead of going to school,” Julie Staley said. “The 'Blue Back Speller' was the book he learned from at home with his mother.”
Never formally educated, he created his business through experience and the dreams he had. “He used his intuition and sixth sense,” Julie Staley said.
A.E. Staley was a traveling salesman, having made his way throughout the country. Decatur was one of his stops. Several years later, he lived in Baltimore where he started his family. A city fire destroyed his employment and home. “He lost everything,” Julie Staley said.
He would decide to take a chance and become a manufacturer. He bought a rundown factory in Decatur. “Because it was a good deal,” Julie Staley said.
A.E. Staley had to reconstruct the Decatur manufacturing building, but often had setbacks before the company became a success. “He had failure after failure after failure,” Julie Staley said. “Everything was pulled out from under him.”
It is the lesson of someone who learned from setbacks and found his dreams.
“He has a story of comebacks after comebacks,” said Julie Staley. “That is the story. Not letting your downfalls get in the way of your dreams.”
These characteristics were used to describe the business mogul through many of the people who knew him. “Every time we talk to somebody or get information about people who knew him, they all say he had a clear dream,” she said. “He knew right away that he was destined for big things.”
A.E. Staley died in 1940, and today the company is part of Tate & Lyle. Researchers for the movie were able to interview people who were children when he was alive. Many had families working for the company. Their memories were of a kind man with a gentle spirit, Julie Staley said.
Others have been part of the research and presentation, including Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and WAND anchor Sean Streaty who once worked for the company, the family and former employees.
“There are many, many great stories about A.E. Staley that we’re trying to get together,” Julie Staley said.
They expect the film to be ready in about a year. How it will be available to the public has yet to be determined. Options include airing the film on a local television station, a theatrical release, film festivals, or streaming options. “It shouldn’t be too difficult to try to figure out where we could put it,” Julie Staley said.
Filming should be finished in the fall, according to producers. Marketing materials have already been produced, including a poster with Herald & Review images.
Spencer Films is the production company producing the movie. Julie Staley is owner of the company. The family film is one of their first projects they started more than three years ago.
Although research is almost complete, the producers will interview anyone who has a firsthand story of A.E. Staley. “If they can give us an insight into what it was like to live or work around A.E. Staley, we would love to hear that story,” Julie Staley said. “It’s not something we would just put in the film. These are things we can share at the museum too.”
The museum director said she welcomes any story and artifact from the life of A.E. Staley. “Even if they aren’t necessarily wanting to donate,” she said. “If they just want to bring them in and tell us about them. They can donate them or put them on loan, let us exhibit them for a given period of time. Then we return them.”
As information becomes available, the museum alters the displays. “You have to be willing to give something up in order to put something new in,” Jahr said about the exhibits. “We struggle always to figure out what can we let go to bring something new in.”
29 celebrities with Decatur ties
30 celebrities from Decatur
Gary Forrester
Gary Forrester, a New Zealand-Australia based musician, composer and poet who was profiled as one of the major figures in the Australian music scene during the 1980s and 1990s, was born in Decatur and grew up in the Effingham, Quincy and Tuscola areas.
- Newspaper clipping: Rains soak broom festival
Jenny Lou Carson
Jenny Lou Carson, originally known as Lucille Overstake of the Three Little Maids, was born and raised in Decatur. She went on to write "You Two-Time Me One Time Too Often," which was the first top country hit written by a woman. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Association Hall of Fame in 1971.
- Newspaper clipping: 'Let Me Go, Lover' of Decatur Origin
- Newspaper clipping: Three Little Maids made music history
- Newspaper clipping: The Devil You Say? Popular Song Let Go by Decatur
June Christy
June Christy, an American singer hailed as "one of the finest and most neglected singers of her time," was known for her work in the cool jazz genre. She was born in Springfield in 1925 and moved with her family to Decatur when she was 3.
- Newspaper clipping: Shirley Luster is now June Christy
Brian Culbertson
Brian Culbertson, an American contemporary jazz/R&B/funk musician, has written and produced over 25 No. 1 contemporary smooth singles on the R&R, Gavin and Billboard Radio charts. He was born and raised in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Computer tracks musical 'ideas'
Howard Warren Buffett
A graduate from Mount Zion High School, Howard Warren Buffett currently is a faculty member at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and was previously a policy adviser in the Executive Office of the President of the United States under President Barack Obama.
Steve Hunter
Steve Hunter, born and raised in Decatur, is an American guitarist best known for his collaborations with Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bette Midler and Meat Loaf.
- Newspaper clipping: Steve Hunter ties for first at fair
- Newspaper clipping: 'Voodoo Nights' will debut in Decatur
- Newspaper clipping: Guitarist's composition included in movie
Marcia Morey
Marcia Morey, born in Decatur, is a former competition swimmer who specialized in the breaststroke. She represented the United States at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec.
- Newspaper clipping: Marcia Morey Wins Lake Decatur Swim
- Newspaper clipping: Marcia Morey Swims Toward Olympics
Richard Peck
Richard Peck is an American novelist who was awarded the Newbery Medal in 2001 for his novel "A Year Down Yonder".
- Newspaper clipping: Richard Peck shares write stuff
- Newspaper clipping: Richard Peck wins Newbery honor
- Online: Author shares words of wisdom with Dennis students
Icon for Hire
Icon for Hire, formed in 2007 in Decatur, is an American rock band that has had two Billboard-charting albums.
Chuck Dressen
Chuck Dressen was a quarterback for the Decatur Staleys and had a long career in professional baseball, most notably as the manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1951-53.
- Newspaper clipping: Dressen to Pilot Brooks?
- Online: Central Illinois natives who played MLB
CeCe Frey
CeCe Frey is a pop singer from Mount Zion who finished sixth place on seasontwo of "The X-Factor."
Charles Earl Boles
Known as Black Bart, this English-born outlaw lived in Decatur during the 1860s before becoming one of the most notorious stagecoach robbers to operate in and around Northern California and Southern Oregon in the 1870s and 1880s.
- Newspaper clipping: The Saga of 'Black Bart'
- Newspaper clipping: "Black Bart" as he was known in Decatur
Homer 'Boots' Randolph
Best known for his 1963 saxophone hit "Yakety Sax", "Boots" Randolph played with the Dink Welch's Kopy Kats in Decatur from 1948-1954.
- Newspaper clipping: Randolph cites 'jazz roots' in Decatur
- Online: Sax legend 'Boots' Randolph, who started in Decatur, dies at 80
Nan Martin
Nan Martin, born in Decatur, was an accomplished stage, film and TV actress who made her Broadway debut in 1950.
- Newspaper clipping: Actress Nan Martin had fond memories of Decatur
- Newspaper clipping: Actress returns to her 'home'
Roe Skidmore
Roe Skidmore played 1,300 minor league games, and got a hit in his only appearance with the 1970 Chicago Cubs. He was born in Decatur and attended Eisenhower High School.
- Newspaper clipping: Roe Skidmore Night Sept. 1 at Fans Field
- Newspaper clipping: Decatur Wins 6-5 on Homer By Skidmore
Loren Coleman
Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman is the author of books on a number of topics, including cryptozoology. He grew up in Decatur and is a graduate of MacArthur High School.
- Newspaper clipping: Forteans create network
- Newspaper clipping: Tracking what's hidden
Herbert Dickens Ryman
Herbert Dickens Ryman, who grew up in Decatur, was an artist and Disney Imagineer who drew the first illustrations of Walt Disney's vision of a theme park that eventually became Disneyland. His filmography includes Art Director of Fantasia and Dumbo.
- Newspaper clipping: Herbert Ryman, formerly of Decatur, is artist for movie industry
- Newspaper clipping: Herbert Ryman named MU Alumnus of Year for 1976
RonReaco Lee
RonReaco Lee is a television and film actor best known for his roles as Tyreke Scott on "Sister, Sister" and Jamal Woodson the BET romantic comedy "Let's Stay Together." He was born in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Child actor got start in Decatur
Alison Krauss
Decatur-born musician Alison Krauss has sold over 12 million albums and won 27 Grammy Awards.
- Newspaper clipping: No fiddlin' around!
- Newspaper clipping: Bluegrass in the pink
Jeff Innis
Born and raised in Decatur, Jeff Innis was a pitcher for the New York Mets from 1987 to 1993.
- Newspaper clipping: Panthers' Jeff Innis is a nice surprise
- Online: Central Illinois natives who played MLB
David Joyner
David Joyner, best known for his role as Barney, was born in Decatur and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1981.
- Newspaper clipping: Prehistoric pal brings man masked fame
- Online: Energetic David Joyner a natural TV talent as Barney, Hip Hop Harry
Stephen Ambrose
Historian Stephen Ambrose, born in Decatur and raised in Lovington, was the best-selling author of books about Lewis and Clark and World War II.
- Newspaper clipping: A historian's view of what brought Nixon down - and up again
Howard Graham Buffett
Businessman and philanthropist Howard G. Buffett was the Corporate Vice President and Assistant to the Chairman of Archer Daniels Midland from 1992 - 1995 and is the founder of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. He currently resides in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Buffett, Gates honored
- Online: Howard Buffett uses money, influence to improve lives
Kerri Randles
Most recently known for her worked on Clint Eastwood's "Changeling," Decatur-born Kerri Randles also opened the first ever Hollywood Fringe Festival with her one-woman show "Can't you Hear Me Knockin?"
John Doe
Musican-actor John Doe, born in Decatur, paved the way for alternative rock with his band X before turning to acting in movies such as "Great Balls of Fire!" and "Boogie Nights".
- Newspaper clipping: Name shields relatives
Bill Madlock
Eisenhower alumni Bill "Mad Dog" Madlock, Jr. was a right-handed hitter who won four National League batting titles and is one of only three right-handed hitters to have won multiple National League batting titles since 1960.
- Newspaper clipping: Always a hit, Decatur's Madlock keeps in swing with business, work for Cubs
- Newspaper clipping: Pirates a bit better in East: Madlock
- Newspaper clipping: Cubs don't have to win: Madlock and Madlock trade most startling
Clarence McClendon
Decatur-born Bishop Clarence Earle McClendon is a gospel musician, the pastor of Full Harvest International Church in Los Angeles, California and the director of Harvest Fire Mega Mass Choir.
- Newspaper clipping: McClendon brothers to be ordained Sunday
- Newspaper clipping: MacArthur wins again
Freddy Krueger
Freddy Krueger, the world's No. 1 professional water ski jump champion, was born and grew up in Decatur.
James W. Loewen
James Loewen, a sociologist, historian and author best known for his book, "Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong," was born in Decatur and was a 1960 graduate of MacArthur High School as well as a national merit scholar.
- Newspaper clipping: Profile of a protester
- Newspaper clipping: James Loewen receives sociology fellowship
- Online: Fallstrom: Scholar Loewen recalls school days in Decatur
- Online: Critics challenge author's research methods in compiling book on racism in 'Sundown Towns'
