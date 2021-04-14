 Skip to main content
Free movie nights returning to Decatur's Devon amphitheater this summer
DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has announced the return of the free Movies in the Park series.

The 2021 Movie Schedule includes last year's Disney animated film "Onward" scheduled for May 22; the Marvel adventure movie "Black Panther" on June 12; the 1978 musical "Grease" on June 26; the Disney/Pixar animated film "Toy Story 4" on July 31; and the 2020 Disney family movie "Soul" on Sept. 10.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the film beginning at dusk.

Camping chairs or blankets are encouraged for seating. Concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is permitted.

Watch now: Pipe Dreams Theatre cast portrays a diverse show in their latest production

The series is sponsored by Scott State Bank.

For more information about the Movies in the Park series, visit www.devonamphitheater.com or the Devon’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thedevonamp.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

