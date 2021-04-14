Free movie nights returning to Decatur's Devon amphitheater this summer

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has announced the return of the free Movies in the Park series.

The 2021 Movie Schedule includes last year's Disney animated film "Onward" scheduled for May 22; the Marvel adventure movie "Black Panther" on June 12; the 1978 musical "Grease" on June 26; the Disney/Pixar animated film "Toy Story 4" on July 31; and the 2020 Disney family movie "Soul" on Sept. 10.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the film beginning at dusk.

Camping chairs or blankets are encouraged for seating. Concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is permitted.

The series is sponsored by Scott State Bank.