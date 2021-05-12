Glenn Whipp: Does Hollywood need a Golden Globes sub?

Minutes after Tom Cruise announced he was boxing up his three Golden Globes and returning them to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC finally caved and announced it wouldn't be airing the show next year, the logical and only possible conclusion to the months of controversy sparked by a Los Angeles Times investigation into the HFPA and its long history of self-dealing, racial inequity and general shamelessness.

What happens next? Will more Hollywood stars remove their Globes from mantels and put them into storage?

That's actually the question studios and streamers are asking right now: How do you replace a useful ceremony that in pre-pandemic times drew 18 million viewers and acted as a marketing springboard for awards season contenders as they arrived or continued playing in movie theaters?

Fact is, you can't, which adds yet another challenge to the growing list of problems facing Hollywood's beleaguered movie industry after a year of multiplex closures, films migrating to streaming platforms and an Oscars ceremony that failed to remind people that it might be a good idea to roll off their sofas, buy a ticket and a $10 tub of popcorn and return to the cinema.