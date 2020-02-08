Glenn Whipp: How I learned to stop worrying and … ahem … love the Oscars’ best picture choice

I remember the last time my favorite movie won the Oscar for best picture.

It was a hot summer day, and I was playing with my grandfather in his garden. He gave me a can filled with DDT so I could spray his tomato plants, which, thinking back on it, was really kind of irresponsible of him. That stuff is dangerous! Then he put an orange slice in his mouth to make me laugh, but I didn’t like it. Actually, it really scared me! After that, he keeled over and died.

Anyway …

Hold on a minute …

It has been so unbelievably long since a favorite movie of mine won the Oscar for best picture that the memory of the whole thing has become a little twisted. Now that I think about it, that was Anthony Corleone in the garden, not me. I did not gas my grandfather to death with pesticides, which, again, should not have been in the hands of a young child. (The Don spent his whole life trying not to be careless and then gives his grandson a leaky, metal can of poison? What was that about?)