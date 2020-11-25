Hallmark makes a gay couple 'part of the family'

Indeed, the couple is in the midst of trying to adopt their first child. One scene has Bennett's character venting his frustrations with the stressful process; Harder's character comforts him with optimism about their future. And, of course, such a tough conversation between spouses ends with a reassuring and romantic kiss.

"This scene is so beautiful and intimate because this couple has so much love for each other," Harder said of filming the moment last fall. "It was magical. We were so honored to get to make history and represent LGBTQ couples just like in our personal lives."

Afterward, Bennett recalled that crew members of the Vancouver shoot approached them with tears in their eyes. "They said, 'Hey, thank you for doing this. We work on a lot of these Christmas movies, and for the first time, we feel like we're part of the family too.' "

The milestone won't be achieved without its naysayers, though. One Million Moms, the same conservative advocacy group that pressured the network to pull the ad last year, launched a petition to have the movie removed from the schedule and to boycott the company "as long as Hallmark pushes the LGBTQ agenda."