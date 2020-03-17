Here are all the movie releases that have been postponed due to coronavirus
0 comments

Here are all the movie releases that have been postponed due to coronavirus

  • 0
ENTER-MOVIE-CORONAVIRUS-QUIETPLACE-MCT

Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Mmillicent Simmonds in "A Quiet Place Part II."  

 Paramount Pictures

LOS ANGELES — Like every other industry, Hollywood is reacting to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the recommended measures to blunt the spread of the disease.

The U.S. box office has begun to take a noticeable hit, while the global box office was already in a state of free fall as countries including China and Italy shut down cinemas and suspend all releases. Consequently, films that are released in certain territories but can’t open in others are at increased risk of piracy. For studios, that means a complicated calculation of exactly when to release their highest-profile titles.

The dominoes started to fall when the latest James Bond adventure, “No Time to Die,” announced a seven-month delay to the Thanksgiving season. As the coronavirus threat ramped up, the release date changes rapidly accelerated and now there are no wide releases scheduled for North American theaters until Universal’s animated sequel “Trolls World Tour” and A24’s horror thriller “Saint Maud” on April 10.

“The Climb” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (limited)

New date: TBD

“Military Wives” (Bleecker Street)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (limited)

New date: May 22, 2020 (limited)

“Mulan” (Disney)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“New Mutants” (Fox)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“Antlers” (Searchlight)

Original release date: April 17, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“The Truth” (IFC)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (N.Y., L.A.)

New date: Summer 2020, TBD

“The Artist’s Wife” (Strand)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (N.Y.); April 10, 2020 (L.A.)

New date: TBD

“F9” (Universal)

Original release date: May 22, 2020 (wide)

New date: April 2, 2021

“A Quiet Place: Part II” (Paramount)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“The Lovebirds” (Paramount)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (Sony)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: Aug. 7, 2020

“Slay the Dragon” (Magnolia)

Original release date: March 13, 2020 (N.Y., L.A.)

New date: April 3, 2020

“No Time to Die” (MGM)

Original release date: April 10, 2020 (wide)

New date: Nov. 25, 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
New coronavirus hits New Mexico, visiting actor
Movies

New coronavirus hits New Mexico, visiting actor

  • Updated

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor urged the Trump administration on Monday to help the state expand testing capacity for the new coronavirus as a positive test result by recently visiting British film star Idris Elba spurred a business closure.

+16
Coronavirus brings entertainment world to a standstill
Music

Coronavirus brings entertainment world to a standstill

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The entertainment industry prepared Thursday for an unprecedented shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, canceling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and scuttling concert tours until it's safe to welcome crowds back.

+12
Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers
Movies

Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison after breaking his courtroom silence with a rambling plea for mercy in which he professed to be "totally confused" by the #MeToo movement that spelled the Hollywood producer's downfall.

+3
Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide
Movies

Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters have long acted as a refuge in times of war and recession. Their screens have flickered virtually unabated for the last century. But the coronavirus presents a rare case and an acute crisis for a medium already under threat by the advent of streaming services.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News