Here are all the movie releases that have been postponed due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES — Like every other industry, Hollywood is reacting to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the recommended measures to blunt the spread of the disease.

The U.S. box office has begun to take a noticeable hit, while the global box office was already in a state of free fall as countries including China and Italy shut down cinemas and suspend all releases. Consequently, films that are released in certain territories but can’t open in others are at increased risk of piracy. For studios, that means a complicated calculation of exactly when to release their highest-profile titles.

The dominoes started to fall when the latest James Bond adventure, “No Time to Die,” announced a seven-month delay to the Thanksgiving season. As the coronavirus threat ramped up, the release date changes rapidly accelerated and now there are no wide releases scheduled for North American theaters until Universal’s animated sequel “Trolls World Tour” and A24’s horror thriller “Saint Maud” on April 10.

“The Climb” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (limited)

New date: TBD

“Military Wives” (Bleecker Street)