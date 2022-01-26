How Oscar best picture race stands

LOS ANGELES — Oscar nominations voting begins this week, with the results to be revealed on Feb. 8.

The academy returned this year's best picture slate to a fixed 10 nominees. It's a wide-open race. Nearly a dozen contenders are competing for the final few spots, and there's no clear front-runner in sight. Here's the lay of the land as members prepare to cast their ballots.

Sure things

"Belfast"

In its favor: Kenneth Branagh's sentimental look at his Northern Ireland childhood features gorgeous actors — Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe — playing the dad and mom, along with Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds as the caring, loving grandparents that every kid deserves, particularly a tyke like the movie's adorable scamp, Buddy (Jude Hill). It's the sweetest movie about the Troubles you'll ever see. Trouble spots: Its box office, like every other movie not featuring a web-slinging superhero, has been modest.

"The Power of the Dog"

In its favor: Jane Campion's Western thriller has won its director numerous prizes and, outside "Drive My Car," stands as the year's most acclaimed film. Three of its actors — Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee — figure to be Oscar-nominated. Trouble spots: The film's overwhelming atmosphere of dread might put off some voters, while others find it all a bit too arty and oblique.

"West Side Story"

In its favor: Exhilarating update of a classic, beloved musical. Trouble spots: No remake of a previous best picture winner has ever been nominated for the Oscars' biggest prize, much less won.

"Licorice Pizza"

In its favor: The film's winning blend of earned 1970s nostalgia and playful respect for Hollywood's past possesses plenty of appeal to the academy's older members. Trouble spots: Some feel the film's shaggy-dog story to be a little aimless in its plotting and not everyone has appreciated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's commitment to showing the '70s as it was — casual, buffoonish racism included.

More than likely, yes

"Dune"

In its favor: Big, bold take (let's stop short of "visionary") on a sci-fi classic that many thought couldn't be adapted for the screen. It figures to earn nominations for cinematography, production design, film editing, costume design, sound, score, makeup & hair, and visual effects, plus maybe adapted screenplay and a shout-out to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve for director. Add up all that support, and it's an easy road to a best picture nomination. Trouble spots: Villeneuve's work strikes many as cold and analytical. "Dune" is more easy to admire than love.

"King Richard"

In its favor: Will Smith has earned the best reviews of his career playing the demanding coach and father of budding tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. It's a crowd-pleaser and fought through a crowded field to earn an ensemble nomination from Screen Actors Guild Awards voters. Trouble spots: The movie is on the bubble for its original screenplay, a nomination it needs to boost its best picture prospects.

"Don't Look Up"

In its favor: Thanks to its A-list cast — Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and so on — it seemed like everyone watched Adam McKay's apocalyptic farce over the holidays. Trouble spots: Critics pretty much hated it. With a 49 rating on review aggregator Metacritic, it would be one of the worst-reviewed movies to earn a best picture nomination in Oscar history.

Scrambling for scraps

"CODA"

In its favor: Made us laugh, made us cry, made us want to go out of our way to avoid hearing Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" ever again for fear of going on an uncontrollable weeping jag. Trouble spots: Teen coming-of-age stories don't have a strong track record at the Oscars.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

In its favor: In the middle of this seemingly ceaseless pandemic, "No Way Home" is breaking box office records. How do you ignore the one movie that people are paying to see en masse? Plus, it's smart, fun and boasts a big, emotional payoff. The academy would seem out-of-touch with audiences if it's snubbed. Trouble spots: The academy has no problem with appearing out-of-touch with audiences.

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

In its favor: Stunning black-and-white visuals, imaginative staging and a ferocious Denzel Washington in the title role. Trouble spots: Still feels criminally underseen.

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

In its favor: Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical stage musical is all about creative struggle and sacrifice and self-doubt and self-loathing, making it very relatable to Oscar voters. Trouble spots: This is the Oscars, not the Tonys.

"House of Gucci"

In its favor: Big-budget, big-swing, true-crime tabloid story is shameless, audacious, campy, operatic and self-consciously over-the-top. Trouble spots: The same.

"The Lost Daughter"

In its favor: There has been lots of early awards love for Maggie Gyllenhaal's filmmaking debut, particularly for her sensitive, adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel and Olivia Colman's lead turn as a woman sifting through her past as a mother. Trouble spots: The film's last scene has thrown some for a loop.

"Nightmare Alley"

In its favor: Guillermo del Toro's last movie, "The Shape of Water," won the Oscar for best picture. This follow-up is visually dazzling, full of diverting worlds and freaky carnival characters. Trouble spots: That ending doesn't come soon enough in an overlong movie that struggles at times to create tension and energy.

