'Invisible Man' tops box office
0 comments

'Invisible Man' tops box office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ENTER-INVISIBLEMAN-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Elisabeth Moss stars in "The Invisible Man."

 Universal Pictures

Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" opened in movie theaters in first place with $29 million, exceeding analyst predictions of $20 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Globally the film debuted to $49.2 million.

The psychological thriller stars Elisabeth Moss as the former girlfriend of the eponymous character in a modern re-imagining of the classic movie monster. In its first weekend, the film is already the highest grossing horror release of the year in a landscape littered with disappointments and outright bombs including "The Grudge," "The Turning" and "Brahms: The Boy II."

Directed by Leigh Whannell ("Upgrade"), the $7-million movie was well received with a B+ CinemaScore and a 90% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

In second place, Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" added $16 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $128.3 million. It currently stands at $265.5 million in worldwide receipts.

At No. 3, 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" added $13.2 million in its second weekend (a 47% drop) for a cumulative $45.9 million. Globally, the film has earned $79.3 million.

In fourth place, Sony Pictures TV and Funimation opened the anime movie "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" on Wednesday earning $6.3 million for the weekend and a cumulative $9.6 million for five days. It was positively received with a 91% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top five, Sony's "Bad Boys for Life" added $4.3 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $197.4 million. It currently stands at $406 million globally.

At No. 6, Warner Bros.' "Birds of Prey" added $4.1 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $78.8 million.

In seventh place, TruTV's "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" expanded into wide release in its second weekend, adding $3.5 million for a cumulative $6.7 million.

At No. 8, Universal's "1917" added $2.7 million in its 10th weekend for a cumulative $155.9 million.

In ninth place, STX Entertainment's "Brahms: The Boy II" added $2.6 million in its second weekend (a 55% drop) for a cumulative $9.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Sony and Blumhouse's "Fantasy Island" added $2.3 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $24.1 million.

In limited release, Focus Features' "Emma" added 92 theaters (up from five last weekend) and $1.2 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $1.5 million. Globally the film has earned $12.9 million and expands into wide release next weekend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Nazi cautionary dramas wade into political, factual disputes
Movies

Nazi cautionary dramas wade into political, factual disputes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood mustered its creative forces in the 1940s when Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany sought to conquer the world, with Humphrey Bogart standing up to the fascist regime in “Casablanca” and director Ernst Lubitsch mocking it and its dictator in “To Be or Not to Be.”

+10
Iranian director wins prize at Berlin festival in absentia
Movies

Iranian director wins prize at Berlin festival in absentia

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's “There Is No Evil” won the Golden Bear prize Saturday for best picture at the Berlin Film Festival. Rasoulof wasn't there to accept the award due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News