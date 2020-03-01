'Invisible Man' tops box office

Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" opened in movie theaters in first place with $29 million, exceeding analyst predictions of $20 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Globally the film debuted to $49.2 million.

The psychological thriller stars Elisabeth Moss as the former girlfriend of the eponymous character in a modern re-imagining of the classic movie monster. In its first weekend, the film is already the highest grossing horror release of the year in a landscape littered with disappointments and outright bombs including "The Grudge," "The Turning" and "Brahms: The Boy II."

Directed by Leigh Whannell ("Upgrade"), the $7-million movie was well received with a B+ CinemaScore and a 90% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

In second place, Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" added $16 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $128.3 million. It currently stands at $265.5 million in worldwide receipts.

At No. 3, 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" added $13.2 million in its second weekend (a 47% drop) for a cumulative $45.9 million. Globally, the film has earned $79.3 million.