JAN. 30 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘The Rhythm Section,’ ‘The Turning’

‘The Rhythm Section’
If Jason Bourne were a grieving trauma survivor, you’d end up with Stephanie, and the film serves as her gritty origin story. Starring Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, “The Rhythm Section” is adapted from the series of thriller novels by Mark Burnell, with a screenplay by Burnell himself.
Lively has severely de-glammed herself in this edgy role, and when we first meet Stephanie, she’s a heroin-smoking London sex worker with a shaggy bowl cut. When a reporter (Raza Jaffrey) contracts her services to talk about the plane crash that killed her family, Stephanie’s rock bottom existence is thrown into chaos. With the knowledge that a bomb on board caused the crash, she sets out to attain revenge. She just has to kick the smack first.
There’s something rather enjoyable about watching such a wastoid try and turn herself into “La Femme Nikita,” with the help (or harm) of a former MI-6 agent, B (Jude Law), who has valuable intel about the terrorist organization Stephanie’s seeking. He whips her into shape, and the first half of “The Rhythm Section” is essentially an exercise in body horror as Lively subjects her battered body to opiate detox, freezing lake water, clumsy fisticuffs and lots and lots of jogging.
When B sends Stephanie into the field on a few wild goose chases, posing as a dead assassin named Petra, wow, is she ever bad, and it’s honestly refreshing. Enough with the “Black Widow” super spies. For something really original, let’s see a green wannabe hit woman try to navigate a small car through Tangier while in a full panic. The willingness to let Stephanie be human and react as such brings a sense of reality and authenticity back to the action-spy genre, which has in many ways gotten too slick.
We all know why Stephanie does what she does, but why does anyone else? Why does B recruit her and what is his goal? Why does Keith, the reporter, need her? Why does she enter into a dalliance with intended mark/reluctant ally Marc Serra (Sterling K. Brown)? The storytelling here is a bit too economical, and the vague aphorisms Lively mutters in a serviceable British accent don’t clarify anything. “The Rhythm Section” launches Morano into a new world of action/thriller filmmaking, and her unique style is a welcome refresh for the genre. But while it certainly has a spirit, it often loses the beat.
(R, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 49 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
‘The Turning’
Some observers are seemingly enraged at the unwillingness to offer up a single definitive answer about the perceived haunting in “The Turning,” a take of Henry James’ 1898 novella “The Turn of the Screw,” thereby joining a century’s worth of questioners who have puzzled over the story of a young governess bedeviled by ghosts at her new job. Are these ghosts real, or is she just crazy?
Director Floria Sigismondi updates the tale to a more modern era, all the moody gothic vibes enhanced by the film’s grunge-era Washington state setting. Mackenzie Davis stars as the young governess, Kate, who leaves behind her life in Seattle out of a desire to help a wealthy young girl, orphaned and abandoned by her last teacher.
Flora (Brooklynn Prince) is indeed a charming and delightful child, though the stern British housekeeper Mrs. Grose (Barbara Marten) is anything but, and Flora’s older brother, Miles (Finn Wolfhard), is entering his teen years angrily and violently. The crisp Kate intends to shape the privileged “thoroughbreds” right up, if only she can get through the night in this sprawling, creepy manor, packed with huge old paintings of dead ancestors, overstuffed Baroque furniture, a forbidden East Wing, terrifying mannequins and the journal of Miss Jessel, the prior governess who just up and vanished from her post.
Explanation and speculation around the mysterious events is jettisoned for tone and atmosphere, which “The Turning” has in spades. Stylistically, Sigismondi and the creative team nod to 1960s Hammer horror productions, with lush close-ups of an ice-blonde Davis against set brocade jewel tones, a ghostly camera following as she traverses dark hallways in her nightie, investigating things that go bump in the night. Even in the ultra campy line readings from Marten and the precocious Prince are a nod to the low-budget British horror flicks.
“The Turning” builds to a deeply disturbing crescendo, then pulls the rug right out from under the audience in a way that seemingly undercuts what came before, an uncovering of dark, violent secrets that offer a new spin on “The Turn of the Screw.” The enigmatic ending doubles down on the ambiguity with which the film has already toyed. It’s less about answers and more about evoking a richly rendered gothic horror vibe while intuition bitterly battles reason. It may not work for everyone, but those for whom it works will find much to savor and puzzle over in “The Turning.”
(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 34 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service