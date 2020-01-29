JAN. 30 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘The Rhythm Section,’ ‘The Turning’

Flora (Brooklynn Prince) is indeed a charming and delightful child, though the stern British housekeeper Mrs. Grose (Barbara Marten) is anything but, and Flora’s older brother, Miles (Finn Wolfhard), is entering his teen years angrily and violently. The crisp Kate intends to shape the privileged “thoroughbreds” right up, if only she can get through the night in this sprawling, creepy manor, packed with huge old paintings of dead ancestors, overstuffed Baroque furniture, a forbidden East Wing, terrifying mannequins and the journal of Miss Jessel, the prior governess who just up and vanished from her post.

Explanation and speculation around the mysterious events is jettisoned for tone and atmosphere, which “The Turning” has in spades. Stylistically, Sigismondi and the creative team nod to 1960s Hammer horror productions, with lush close-ups of an ice-blonde Davis against set brocade jewel tones, a ghostly camera following as she traverses dark hallways in her nightie, investigating things that go bump in the night. Even in the ultra campy line readings from Marten and the precocious Prince are a nod to the low-budget British horror flicks.