MARCH 5 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘Emma,’ 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising'

If there is an overriding problem with “The Way Back,” it’s that: The whole thing feels a little like a cheap punch in the gut. Of course an audience is going to want to see Jack recover. Of course they’re going to be heartened when he starts caring about the basketball team. Of course they’re going to cheer when he wins and sigh at his inevitable slip-ups.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Affleck has it in him to use his personal experiences to make a great drama, whether writing, directing or acting, but “The Way Back” isn’t it.

(R, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 48 min.)

-- Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

‘Emma’

“Emma” the movie, directed by Autumn de Wilde and based on the early-19th-century novel by Jane Austen, is so insanely pretty you might want to set up residence inside of it.

“Emma” the movie, directed by Autumn de Wilde and based on the early-19th-century novel by Jane Austen, is so insanely pretty you might want to set up residence inside of it.