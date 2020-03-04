MARCH 5 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘Emma,’ 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising'

‘Onward’
The opening moments of “Onward” whisk us back to a world of wonder, populated by galloping centaurs, spell-casting wizards and fire-breathing dragons. Speaking of which, you’ll be forgiven for briefly wondering if you’ve stumbled into a “How to Train Your Dragon” sequel by mistake. The digital wizards at Pixar Animation Studios pride themselves, with good reason, on their originality and ingenuity, but this particular once-upon-a-time scene setter feels curiously, even knowingly derivative. It means to remind us of an era when magic ruled the earth, and to assure us that it will rule again.
Although it does not join the likes of “The Incredibles” and “WALL-E” in the pantheon of company masterworks, “Onward” is a touching, lovingly crafted oddity — a movie that acknowledges its borrowed elements at the outset and then proceeds to reinvigorate them with tried-and-true Pixar virtues: sly wit, dazzling invention and a delicacy of feeling that approaches the sublime. The result may sound like an incongruous pileup of genres on paper — picture an ancient storybook quest, a rowdy ’80s-flavored buddy comedy and an out-and-out male weepie in a noisy three-way collision — but there are glimmers of real enchantment and honest feeling amid the rubble.
The protagonist is a blue-skinned, pointy-eared elf named Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland), who has just turned 16 and is thus old enough to learn how to drive — a prospect that, like nearly everything else in life, fills him with dread and anxiety. He couldn’t be more different from his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), a goofy, boisterous slacker who tears up the streets of their suburban hamlet in a rattletrap van named Gwinny (short for Guinevere).
The conceit of the movie is that although we are in a land populated entirely by trolls, centaurs, mermaids and other mythic creatures, magic itself is a thing of the past, having long been eclipsed by science and modern technology. Ian and Barley have a pet dragon, but they also have smartphones, boomboxes and kitchen appliances. Their loving mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is introduced watching a workout video. Later on, a key supporting character — the lion-bodied, bat-winged, scorpion-tailed manticore (Octavia Spencer) — will agonize over having traded in her life as a fearsome beast of legend for a job in medieval-themed restaurant management.
The crass commercialization and relentless standardization of modern life has been a choice satirical target for Pixar movies as different as “Ratatouille” and “Toy Story.” “Onward,” grounding its fantasy in a dull-hued world of suburbs, freeways, fast-food joints and liquor stores — the Midwest by way of Middle-earth — is no exception. Still, those ancient magical traditions have not been entirely forgotten. They have a staunch defender in Barley, a scholar, geek and born adventurer with a deep knowledge of fantasy lore. And naturally, in one of those ironic twists that will force two very different personalities to embark on a long, strange trip, it’s not Barley but the shy, magic-averse Ian who turns out to have a natural gift for sorcery when an enchanter’s staff falls into their possession — a gift from their beloved father, who died years ago.
Perhaps only a company with Pixar’s proven track record with unpromising high concepts could see the logic of turning a pair of disembodied, khaki-trousered legs into a major character. It’s an initially amusing, sometimes disquieting story choice that eventually wears out its welcome as a sight gag. But as a striking image of a father’s lingering presence beyond the grave — always there beside you, yet never able to speak — it’s not without a certain ghostly resonance.
Holland and Pratt have a winning rapport, in part because they could be starring in a parallel-universe “Avengers” spinoff with Spider-Man and Star-Lord. The wild adventure they find themselves on has unmistakably Spielbergian undertones, from a climactic set-piece that evokes “Indiana Jones” to the laughs extracted at the expense of their mom’s annoying centaur boyfriend (Mel Rodriguez).
(PG, 3 of 4 stars. 1 hr. 52 min.)
-- Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times
‘The Way Back’
There is nothing particularly extraordinary about director Gavin O’Connor’s “ The Way Back,” except perhaps for Ben Affleck’s performance. This is a quiet drama about a lonely alcoholic who gets a lifeline when he’s asked to coach a high school basketball team. It’s the kind of movie people like to say “Hollywood doesn’t make anymore,” which is only partly true. It’s also the kind of movie you might feel like you’ve seen before (also partly true).
Affleck plays Jack Cunningham, a lumbering, middle-aged man who drinks all day, every day. He cracks open a can in the shower. He pours a little something into his coffee tumbler at his construction job. He drinks on the drive to the bar. He drinks in the bar. The next day he repeats the cycle all over again.
He’s what you might call a functioning alcoholic, although this state of drifting through life in a booze-addled daze doesn’t make him happy. He’s merely surviving in his sad, dirty apartment until he gets a phone call from his past: The head of his old high school, Bishop Hayes, wants him to come back to the place he once ruled as an all-star player to coach their currently less-than-glorious basketball team.
It’s exactly what you’d expect, but the scenes with the team are some of the best in the film — funny and spirited and wholly engaging — even if they do seem ripped from the playbook. But “The Way Back” doesn’t fancy itself a typical sports drama. It’s attempting to be more than that with a lot of threads and side plots that never quite develop to any satisfying end.
The basketball isn't the focus. Jack is. And this is a guy who’s got a lot of ghosts that the movie takes its time to reveal. The script from Brad Ingelsby and O’Connor withholds a fair amount, perhaps to make “The Way Back” a more accurate reflection of how often people’s past troubles come up in everyday life. But there’s a nagging sense that it was just done for a cheap punch in the gut.
If there is an overriding problem with “The Way Back,” it’s that: The whole thing feels a little like a cheap punch in the gut. Of course an audience is going to want to see Jack recover. Of course they’re going to be heartened when he starts caring about the basketball team. Of course they’re going to cheer when he wins and sigh at his inevitable slip-ups.
Affleck has it in him to use his personal experiences to make a great drama, whether writing, directing or acting, but “The Way Back” isn’t it.
(R, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 48 min.)
-- Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
‘Emma’
“Emma” the movie, directed by Autumn de Wilde and based on the early-19th-century novel by Jane Austen, is so insanely pretty you might want to set up residence inside of it.
which is basically "Emma" transported to 1990s Beverly Hills. And sure, you wouldn't be entirely wrong. But in these tough times, I think we all deserve this playful candy box of a film. Cleverly scripted by Eleanor Catton (the Man Booker Prize-winning author of the novel "The Luminaries"), it's highly stylized and therefore not quite as emotionally affecting as some Austen, but this "Emma" is great fun.
Anya Taylor-Joy, whose curly smile and alert gaze misses nothing from beneath those bonnets, plays the title character, a well-off young woman whose comfortable life has contained “very little to distress or vex her.” As all of us who have seen “Clueless” know, Emma turns her considerable free time to matchmaking — but eventually learns that before she can fix up others, she needs to fix herself. De Wilde, making her feature film debut (she’s known for music videos and fashion photography), surrounds Taylor-Joy with an assortment of actors with glorious faces (Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart, among others); wraps her in a lush soundtrack ranging from opera to folk music; bedecks her in Alexandra Byrne’s lovingly crafted Regency costumes; and becoifs her in a froth of blond curls, like her head’s on a happy boil.
All this adds up to a movie filled with that simple yet rare thing: pure pleasure. This film is both a loving homage to Austen and a celebration of fashion and decorative arts. Mrs. Elton (the wonderfully swan-necked Tanya Reynolds), on whose bow-shaped hairstyle alone one could write a thesis, at one point tries to establish her own modesty by chirping, hilariously, “I have the greatest dislike for being overtrimmed.” This “Emma” is overtrimmed, in the best of all possible ways; revel in it.
(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 12 min.)
-- Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times
'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising'
The second theatrical feature from the hit anime fantasy-adventure series "My Hero Academia: Rising Heroes" delivers the selfless feats of daring-do, slapstick comedy, friendship and over-the-top battles fans love and expect.
In this alternate world, 80% of children are born with "Quirks:" extrasensory powers that can make them superheroes — or archvillains. Unlike American superheroes who are always cool, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya (voiced once again in the English-language version by Justin Briner) is untidy, fretful and insecure. Although he was born without powers, he received the redoubtable "One for All" Quirk from ultimate hero All-Might.
As an assignment, Deku and his classmates from U.A. High (which trains superheroes) help people with everyday problems on the peaceful island of Nabu. The calm is shattered by the arrival of Nine (Johnny Yong Bosch) and his assistants. Nine has stolen multiple Quirks, but the strain of using so many powers is overtaxing his body. He needs the healing Cell Activation Quirk a little boy on Nabu possesses.
While their classmates take out Nine's formidable backup squad, Deku and his friend/rival Katsuki (Clifford Chapin) tackle Nine. Director Kenji Nagasaki pulls out all the stops in the climactic battle, serving up a dazzling array of explosions, lightning, punches, kicks, storm clouds and more explosions. The brilliant palette infuses the sequence with a striking visual beauty, even if the result is a foregone conclusion.
Deku's willingness to sacrifice himself to protect the weak, not for glory or rewards but because it's the right thing to do, feels especially welcome in a time of widespread rancor and naked greed.
(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 44 min.)
-- Charles Solomon, Los Angeles Times