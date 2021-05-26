MARQUEE movie reviews, May 27: 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Cruella'

'A Quiet Place Part II'

John Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.

That scene is a prequel flashback (answering the question many of us had of how Krasinski could be in this movie, considering the fate of his character in the first "A Quiet Place"); we're then whooshed to "Day 474," shortly after the previous movie ended. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her three children — daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and an infant — are accustomed to living in ravaged silence, ever-fearful of triggering the sound-attuned alien monsters. Now they must leave their quiet haven and venture out, in search of safety among other humans, somewhere.

No, none of this makes any sense; I particularly wondered why they're all barefoot all the time. (Are there no socks in this post-apocalyptic world? But apparently there are diapers?) But this creature feature has heart to spare, and Krasinski makes it an appealing little scarefest. Blunt, who's married to Krasinski off-screen, is always a joy to watch; here she's in fierce-mama mode, and you tremble for those monsters. Simmonds, whose character is deaf (her point of view, or point of hearing, provides for some elegant sound design), steps up as a fellow heroine: "I can save them," she signs resolutely, of her family. "I can save us."

The film's final third cleverly cuts between three different locations and plotlines; each of them a constant cliffhanger — you watch each frantically worrying about the other two. And yes, perhaps we end up seeing a little too much of the monsters — the first movie was scarier, because what you can't see is always more terrifying — but they're still fun to look at, with their graceful gliding and their unnerving habit of suddenly blooming like a hideous flower. "A Quiet Place Part II," with its skillful jump scares and sly central premise (silence is safety, noise is fear), delivers the goods, and sent me home nervously worried that something might sneak up on me — as all scary movies should. Bring on Part III, quietly.

(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 37. min.)

Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times

‘Cruella’

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”

The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”

The muddled but intriguing revelation of “Cruella” is that the thing in question isn’t really all that evil. Like so many other storybook villains subjected to elaborate image makeovers, from “Wicked” to “Maleficent,” Cruella — played here by a wholly committed, glammed-to-the-nines Emma Stone — isn’t much of a monster. Certainly she’s a far cry from the shrieking fur-clad demon played by Glenn Close in 1996’s live-action “101 Dalmatians” (and its best-unmentioned sequel). She’s just impatient, perpetually misunderstood and unwilling to play by the rules of a world that fails to recognize her brilliance.

What this leaves us with, practically speaking, isn’t a prequel or an origin story so much as the product of an alternate timeline. By movie’s end, this Cruella seems as likely to skin a dog as she is to wear a T-shirt to the Met Gala. Puppycidal maniacs don’t make sympathetic protagonists — and “Cruella,” above all, wants you to sympathize.

Every Cinderella needs a wicked stepmother, and here that role falls to the imperious Baroness von Hellman, played by an impossibly elegant and diabolical Emma Thompson. When Estella lucks her way into a job as a designer at the Baroness’ ultra-prestigious label, she initially can’t believe her good fortune — but then, through a series of cleverly interlocking revelations, she comes to learn that the Baroness is more than just an unusually demanding boss. She’s a dangerous narcissist and an unambiguous monster, someone who deserves to be humiliated, disgraced and finally toppled from her throne.

And so Estella unleashes her long-dormant alter ego, Cruella, who begins crashing the Baroness’ nightly galas with a succession of stunning gowns and a natural flair for shock-the-runway theatrics. Whether she’s strutting about in shiny black leather, incorporating wearable flammables or — in a jaw-dropping visual highlight — trailing a mile-long chiffon train from the back of a garbage truck, Cruella soon establishes herself as the glam-punk performance artist of the fashion world.

The battle of the Emmas is as hard to resist on-screen as it must have been on paper, even if it’s not exactly a fair fight. In the context of the story, Cruella’s headline-grabbing stunts make her a persistent thorn in the Baroness’ side; in terms of pure on-screen magnetism, it’s a different story. Few can do withering arrogance with more offhand conviction than Thompson, the kind of actor who can raise a glass to herself (“Here’s to me”) as if it were the most logical thing in the world. She’s a total hoot. She also winds up illuminating a deeper conceptual flaw in “Cruella” and perhaps the larger cottage industry of recasting memorable baddies as tortured antiheroes. In a movie ostensibly about the origins of a great villain, it’s Thompson’s Baroness who comes off as the actual great villain.

(PG-13, 2 1/2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 14 min.)

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

