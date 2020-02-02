‘McMillions’ on HBO: How the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion became a target for scammers

Hernandez and Lazarte also rely on re-creations, the ethics of which are often debated in the world of documentary filmmaking. HBO’s previous docuseries “The Jinx” had to contend with criticisms on that front as well.

The filmmakers here “felt strongly that a mix of carefully crafted re-creation mixed with archival footage and present day interviews was the best way to bring some of the back story in ‘McMillions’ to life," said an HBO spokesperson. “We were happy to support that creative decision.”

If anything, though, the decision isn’t ethically fraught so much as curious: Re-creating scenes of men in suits sitting down with other men in suits isn’t really visually or emotionally additive. But you can see why they did it — a litany of talking head interviews can grow dull; you need to break it up with something.

According to Hernandez and Lazarte, initially McDonald’s had no interest in being part of the series. Eventually the company relented.

David Tovar is McDonald’s vice president for U.S. communications: “As we thought about it more, if the documentary is going to happen, then we might as well be part of that story and make sure our perspective is included.