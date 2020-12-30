Michael Phillips: Films to stream this New Year’s Eve

“The Poseidon Adventure” wouldn’t have been much of a disaster movie (or my most cherished film at age 11) if the ocean liner could handle a 90-foot tidal wave. Decades later the 1972 smash has become a water-tight favorite for New Year’s Eve viewing.

As the fateful “Ten! Nine! Eight!” countdown commences, whoosh goes the tsunami and “aaaaarrrrrrggghhh!!!!” go the stuntpeople, rolling or flying to their spectacular exits. From the perspective of late December 2020, that “enormous wall of water” stared down, unsuccessfully, by Leslie Nielsen at his most tight-lipped takes you straight back to New Year’s Eve 2019. Who knew we were about to be capsized by the S.S. Covid?

Dec. 31, 2020, will be an excellent night to settle in with a movie or two, preferably a movie with a reminder — bittersweet, melodramatic or deeply romantic — of New Year’s Eves past. Here are six to send you streaming into 2021.

“The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)