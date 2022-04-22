Millikin University students to host "Images in Motion" Film Festival

DECATUR — Millikin University's Arts Technology and Administration Department will host the "Images in Motion" Film Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Lincoln Theatre, at 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

The festival is designed to showcase the skills of Millikin animators and filmmakers. The pieces will be judged by guests with professional film and animation backgrounds. Winners will be selected in a variety of categories, including the Images in Motion Best in Show Award. Students at the festival will discuss their work with the audience.