MOVIE REVIEW: A better 'Suicide Squad'

Looking back, the first “Suicide Squad” movie, released in 2016, may have been the start of the trouble. It pushed its PG-13 luck, yanking viewers between the openly toxic movie director David Ayer wanted and the slightly more palatable lark the studio preferred. It delivered a new Joker nobody wanted, while establishing the commercial viability of an idea plucked from a 1959 DC Comics edition of “The Brave and the Bold.”

Except for Margot Robbie’s radioactive exuberance while coping with a camera-to-rump proximity that constituted legit sexual harassment (i.e., the usual for women in this sort of adolescent male fantasy), Ayer’s movie was a drag — “an overstaffed, overstuffed, blithely sadistic corporate directive disguised as a summer movie for all ages,” one critic wrote.

How different in tone, style and quality is “The Suicide Squad,” the new one, that is, directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn?

Very. This one’s good! Also supergory, merrily heartless in its body count and its methods of slaughter. And funny.

Writer-director Gunn’s ensemble includes topliner Idris Elba and Oscar-winner Viola Davis, seething at each other in expository scenes that are about as well-acted as these things can get. This “Suicide Squad” also has King Shark, aka Nanaue, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, half-man, half-shark, a sweetie pie when he’s not munching on human snacks.

The squad is red meat, plain and simple, for a crazy undercover mission wherein lives are cheap, short and prone to dismemberment.

Crucially, Robbie’s Harley Quinn returns, and while her relegation to a supporting role feels odd after last year’s stand-alone showcase “Birds of Prey,” she’s a highlight as she was in the first, let’s-not-speak-of-it “Suicide Squad.” This time the skeeze factor’s a lot lower, which isn’t to say Gunn is about good taste. He’ll kill off a sympathetic group of freedom fighters just for a gag, when he’s not introducing a Maltese secretary breasts-first.

The characters each have their moment to shine, and trash-talk in between the ‘splosions, and for once there’s no global apocalypse at stake. It’s just one island nation (played by Panama, where the film was largely shot) threatened by a one-eyed, Godzilla-sized seaside souvenir. In the wildly uneven DC film universe, so often weighed down by its Batman and Superman misfires, that practically qualifies “The Suicide Squad” as a drawing-room comedy.

(R, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 12 min.)

