MOVIE REVIEW: 'Dune'

From Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “Dune” (never made), to David Lynch’s “Dune” (reviled, a flop, disowned, and now a cult classic), Frank Herbert’s novel of spice and sandworms, inspired by the dunes of the Oregon coast and rumored experiments with magic mushrooms, has long proved a challenging property to bring to the big screen. But with his signature epic scale and formidable tone, Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that “Dune” deserves.

It’s the sheer size and scope of Villeneuve’s “Dune” that initially impresses, human beings dwarfed by the size of the gaping maws of spaceships (and/or sandworms), engulfed in the cavernous spaces of brutalist concrete structures. But the scale of the emotions, politics and story are decidedly human. Villeneuve, alongside co-writers Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, have a tremendous amount of world-building to do in the script, laying out the political power struggles over the planet Arrakis, the source of the life-giving and space-flight enabling spice, and the mystical forces at play behind the scenes.

“Dune” is heavy-duty myth-making and serious sci-fi world-building, and Villeneuve approaches it with the intensity and solemnity that has marked his previous films. This is not an adventure romp laced with humor like “Star Wars,” nor is it the kind of straight-faced camp that makes Lynch’s “Dune” strangely charming. Villeneuve approaches Herbert’s text with a sense of almost religious reverence, carefully creating an intoxicatingly mysterious and undeniably immersive world. The way we, as viewers, are beckoned into the dream-like world of “Dune,” captivated by the propulsive, percussive beat of Hans Zimmer’s exhilarating score, mimics the journey of Paul himself, inexplicably drawn to the desert of Arrakis and its people. The end of “Dune” declares that, “this is only the beginning,” leaving us with the tantalizing possibilities of what’s to come in Part Two.

(PG-13, 3.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 35 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

