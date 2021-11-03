MOVIE REVIEW: 'Eternals'

'Eternals'

in a couple of key and already loudly advertised respects, "Eternals" isn't entirely Marvel business as usual. That's hardly the worst news for those of us who bring a reflexive skepticism to each of this franchise's offerings, whether good ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), bad ("Black Widow") or, in this movie's case, somewhere wackily in-between.

The Avengers are briefly mentioned and never seen. There are no crash courses in tesseract physics or Asgardian politics. The action jumps between centuries and sometimes millennia for reasons that have nothing to do with the quantum realm. As present-day scenes blur into prehistoric flashbacks and the running time swells past two hours, our heroes find themselves in the grip of an existential mystery: What are we doing here? Why did our maker put us here, and why has he fallen silent for so long?

Armed with names derived from various mythologies — there's a Thena (Angelina Jolie), but also a Gilgamesh (Don Lee) — and beautifully filigreed CG weapons, these 10 fighters have been sent here by their all-powerful creators, the Celestials, to protect humanity.

Cut to the present day, when we learn that the Eternals have been scattered to the winds, until a renewed threat from the rapidly evolving Deviants forces them to reunite. Extended flashbacks fill in the various personal fallouts and professional disappointments that transpired during the 7,000 years in between.

The philosophical hand-wringing, presented with the expected complement of wisecracking banter, gives "Eternals" an initially pleasurable mix of goofiness and gravity. The longer it goes on, however, and the more it explains itself, the less these free-will-obsessed characters seem to evince any agency of their own.

You walk out in the depressing realization that you've just seen one of the more interesting movies Marvel will ever make, and hopefully the least interesting one Chloe Zhao will ever make.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 37 min.)

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

