MOVIE REVIEW: 'Hocus Pocus 2'

'Hocus Pocus 2'

The charms of “Hocus Pocus” remain elusive for many, its retroactive popularity an ongoing source of bafflement. “Hocus Pocus 2,” on Disney+, is unlikely to clear up anyone’s confusion. But neither will it make anyone terribly unhappy.

Directed by Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal,” “27 Dresses”) from a script by Jen D’Angelo, the movie is a thin but painless retread, cloaking its derivative storytelling in a familiar cloak of fan gratification. It kicks off in 17th-century Salem, Mass., where a defiantly impious young Winifred Sanderson (a very good Taylor Henderson) flees into the forest with her sisters, Mary (Nina Kitchen) and Sarah (Juju Journey Brener). There, they meet an older witch (“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham) who bequeaths them a magic spellbook that will unlock their dark powers.

Flash forward to the present day, which happens to be exactly 29 years after the events of the first “Hocus Pocus,” when a virginal high schooler ill-advisedly resurrected the Sanderson Sisters for one Halloween night of literally soul-sucking mayhem. That’s what happens again in “Hocus Pocus 2,” this time by way of a rather smarter teenager, Becca (Whitney Peak), and a very dumb Salem historian, Gilbert (Sam Richardson), plus some tortuous story logic that brings the evil sisters whooshing back to life.

As the lip-smacking, incantation-hurling Winifred, Bette Midler gorges herself anew on the scenery and sometimes blasts it with lightning bolts. Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are also back as dopey Mary and ditzy Sarah, respectively, who live to sniff out children and lure them to a tasty death.

The Sandersons’ shtick — part sub-Three Stooges slapstick, part “Saturday Night Live” parody of “The Crucible” — is no more clever or inspired than it was in the first movie, but Midler, Najimy and Parker remain such game performers, so adept at vampy antics and menacing facial contortions, that thou wilt not really care. They’re particularly funny in one sequence in which Becca and her friend, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), try to distract the witches from their pedicidal rampage by taking them shopping at Walgreens, where they’re duly wowed by the advanced sorcery of beauty products and automatic sliding doors.

Apart from some complications involving the town’s geekily Halloween-obsessed mayor (Tony Hale), that’s about it for narrative novelty. “Hocus Pocus” die-hards won’t be surprised by the reappearance of Winifred’s undead paramour, Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones, lean, green and un-mean as he was in the first movie). And after their 1993 rendition of “I Put a Spell on You,” of course the witches are obliged to revive their Vegas-style lounge act here, this time while crashing (what else?) a Sanderson Sisters-themed costume contest — a self-congratulatory wink at how popular the “Hocus Pocus” phenomenon has become.

It has also become, at least in this passably entertaining sequel, a softer, more sentimental thing than in its earlier incarnation.

(PG, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 43 min.)

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times