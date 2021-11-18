MOVIE REVIEW: 'King Richard'

'King Richard'

All hail "King Richard," an overhand smash of a movie that is rousing, fun, big-hearted, inspirational, celebratory, triumphant and made for absolutely everyone. It's the kind of stand up-and-cheer blockbuster that people say Hollywood doesn't make anymore — because, for the most part, it doesn't.

Which is what makes "King Richard" so overwhelmingly refreshing. Will Smith aces his role as Richard Williams, the driven, dogged, prickly and particular father of Venus and Serena Williams, who was determined to turn his daughters into world-class superstars on the tennis court.

Richard is a father of five and is, as he puts it, in the "champion-raising business." He has detailed plans laid out (literally, in a 78-page document) for the futures of his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), his trillion-megawatt star athletes to-be.

Smith plays Richard, who is known to be quite mercurial, as resolute, tough and goal-oriented to a fault. But he's not a barking menace or a con artist or someone looking to profit unfairly from his daughters' talent.

Tony Goldwyn is excellent as Paul Cohen, a big-time tennis coach who takes Venus under his wing. (Venus is a year older than Serena, and Serena is made to wait her turn.) Eventually the girls train under Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal, having an absolute blast), who moves the entire Williams family to his Florida training facility, and is forced to put up with Richard's bizarre demand that the girls not compete in junior tournaments. It's the kind of gamble that is idiotic if things don't work out, but genius if they do.

Well, the world knows how the Williams sisters turned out. And "King Richard" is able to tell their tale from a clear and relatable standpoint, turning it into a wholly American story of family, determination and willpower. Do the Williams sisters receive short shrift because their father is the focus? Not even close. This is just as much their story, and they come out shining, too.

(PG-13, 4 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 18 min.)

Adam Graham, The Detroit News

