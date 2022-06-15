MOVIE REVIEW: 'Lightyear'

'Lightyear'

It turns out that even in non-toy form, Buzz Lightyear is kind of a jerk.

At least human Buzz Lightyear’s disposition matches up with the action figure we were first introduced to in 1995’s “Toy Story” who truly believed he was a Star Command space ranger. That Buzz was all self-assured bravado that bordered on delusion before he finally accepted that he was, in fact, a toy and began to lighten up a bit.

The Buzz Lightyear that we meet in Pixar’s “Lightyear” is an experienced space ranger with a similarly rigid worldview and inability to play well with others. There are definitely moments throughout the film where you have to marvel at Pixar’s boldness in making such a beloved character and this film’s ostensible hero so profoundly flawed.

As usual, in Pixar we trust. “Lightyear” soars thanks precisely to the journey Buzz takes to becoming a more well-rounded person and space ranger. While certain elements of his adventure resonate more than others, the whole thing is gorgeously rendered and features a group of supporting characters all worthy of the Lightyear legacy — especially Sox the robot cat, who immediately is an all-time great Pixar creation.

This film is flat-out gorgeous whether the action is taking place in space, on the ground or anywhere in between. Pixar has gone full sci-fi before in movies like “WALL-E” and “The Incredibles,” but “Lightyear” takes it to a new level in terms of literally creating an entirely new planet full of visually compelling dangers and promise. Though not the funniest Pixar film, “Lightyear” does feature a few memorable sight gags that also speak to the level of care put into inventing this world.

Pixar managed to put out one of the more pleasant surprises in recent memory with “Lightyear.” It managed to overcome a confusing logline and some of its more high-concept ambitions to land as a mostly fun, beautiful adventure with zero fear of portraying its protagonist as a guy in need of some hard life lessons.

(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 45 min.)

Joshua Axelrod, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

