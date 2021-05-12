MOVIE REVIEW, MARCH 13: 'Wrath of Man'

'Wrath of Man'

He goes by different names but the character Jason Statham plays in one or two action movies per year is always, essentially, Testosterone.

In "Wrath of Man," he's called simply H (for Hormone?). As usual, he's a brawny guy who has a head that looks like a bullet and who would happily slice off your fingers if you cut in front of him at the grocery store.

H starts a new job as a guard on an armored car and quickly establishes himself as the sort of cool customer who can accurately fire killshots at six robbers (including one played by rapper Post Malone) without sustaining so much as a stubbed toe. This leads to his colleagues referring to him variously as a "psychopath," "dark spirit," "maniac" and a few other terms that can't be printed here.

It leads us to wonder what his story is.

Guy Ritchie's fourth movie with Statham fills us in on the details when its overly tricky structure takes us to H's recent past. We also learn a bit about the back stories of colleagues played by Holt McCallany ("Mindhunters") and Josh Hartnett.