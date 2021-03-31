MOVIE REVIEWS, April 2: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ 'French Exit'

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Well into “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a solid roundhouse punch and the fourth film in the current run of Legendary Entertainment’s “MonsterVerse” franchise, we travel to the wondrous ecosystem at Earth’s core, where gravity goes flooey and Kong finally comes to know the green, green grass of home. It’s not exactly a lyric interlude; it’s just a minute or so of peace before it’s killing time again.

Ever since the fine, somber 2014 “Godzilla” directed by Gareth Edwards, which took its time and had the nerve not to overexploit its main character, the MonsterVerse movies have focused more and more on pure action. Sometimes it’s driven by the radioactive city-crushing lizard (“Godzilla, King of the Monsters,” co-starring Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah). Sometimes it’s Kong-centric (“Kong: Skull Island”). These galoots have been eyeing each other since “King Kong vs. Godzilla” back in 1962.

But this is now. I really went for “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) and had a pretty good time with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019). After the perpetual rain and dim lighting of that one, though, the open-air panoramas of “Godzilla vs. Kong” are most welcome, even if the human storylines struggle for attention against the title characters’ idea of abrupt urban redevelopment.