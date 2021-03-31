MOVIE REVIEWS, April 2: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ 'French Exit'

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
Well into “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a solid roundhouse punch and the fourth film in the current run of Legendary Entertainment’s “MonsterVerse” franchise, we travel to the wondrous ecosystem at Earth’s core, where gravity goes flooey and Kong finally comes to know the green, green grass of home. It’s not exactly a lyric interlude; it’s just a minute or so of peace before it’s killing time again.
Ever since the fine, somber 2014 “Godzilla” directed by Gareth Edwards, which took its time and had the nerve not to overexploit its main character, the MonsterVerse movies have focused more and more on pure action. Sometimes it’s driven by the radioactive city-crushing lizard (“Godzilla, King of the Monsters,” co-starring Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah). Sometimes it’s Kong-centric (“Kong: Skull Island”). These galoots have been eyeing each other since “King Kong vs. Godzilla” back in 1962.
But this is now. I really went for “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) and had a pretty good time with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019). After the perpetual rain and dim lighting of that one, though, the open-air panoramas of “Godzilla vs. Kong” are most welcome, even if the human storylines struggle for attention against the title characters’ idea of abrupt urban redevelopment.
Both Godzilla and Kong have a hold on our collective sympathies. It’s no spoiler (it’s in the trailer) to point out that eventually these two must set aside their differences, in Hong Kong, to combat a common human-made enemy: Mechagodzilla. Rebecca Hall, a tiny bit better (ahem) than her material, plays an anthropological linguist overseeing Kong’s “Truman Show”-like existence under human surveillance on Skull Island. Her adopted daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hottle), has a special bond with Kong, as the nominal male lead — the geologist and well-meaning doof played by Alexander Skarsgard — soon learns.
The weaselly billionaire head of Apex Cybernetics (Demian Bichir) sends his shark-like daughter (Eiza Gonzalez) to manipulate the activities of the do-gooders played by Hall and Skarsgard. Meantime, the daughter (Millie Bobby Brown) of a Monarch scientist (Kyle Chandler, perpetually on the outskirts) pokes around the Apex laboratory with a corporate whistleblower and underground podcaster (Brian Tyree Henry) and a fellow Godzilla nerd (Julian Dennison). Their scenes strain for laughs and tend to restate the same question: Why is Godzilla, humankind’s frenemy par excellence, in such a bad, destructive mood all of a sudden?
The big scenes make the movie, as if that even needed typing. Director Adam Wingard sets them up efficiently. About 45 minutes in, Kong squares up against Godzilla underneath, and atop, aircraft carriers at sea. (Loss of life, undetermined.) After the Hollow Earth excursion, which recalls “Fantastic Voyage” at slightly higher speeds, the Hong Kong climax sets up a two-against-one bout, and it’s a rouser.
Even if “Godzilla vs. Kong” feels more a tad more mecha than human, it satisfies nonetheless. The MonsterVerse remains a better-than-average franchise, pulling enough variations on its theme of Titans, clashing, to keep on keepin’ on.
(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 53 min.)
-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
'French Exit'
The misadventures of the eccentrically wealthy may not exactly fit the mood right now, but the new "French Exit" is so genuine in its mix of arch and earnest, idiosyncrasy and earthiness that it creates a space all for itself.
Directed by Azazel Jacobs from Patrick DeWitt's adaptation of his own 2018 novel, the movie is rife with melancholy and whimsy, existing in a hermetically sealed world of privilege that everyday reality only occasionally punctures. Yet the movie still manages to create an emotional tug, an overcast feeling of loss, that makes it difficult to dismiss.
Frances Price ( Michelle Pfeiffer) has nearly exhausted the fortune of her late husband, Franklin (Tracy Letts). The unusual circumstances of his passing having made her something of a social outcast. Her son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) is torn between pathological loyalty to his mother and the anxieties of making a life of his own, wearing out the fraying patience of his fiancée (Imogen Poots). And then there is the family cat, Small Frank, within whom the spirit of Franklin seems to reside.
Frances drags Malcolm to Paris via cruise ship with an oversize handbag stuffed with all the cash they have and an open-ended invitation to stay in a friend's apartment. Except Frances seems to be plotting something, even if that something is just a vague idea to simply die when the money runs out. And so she keeps spending, apparently planning the French exit of the title to leave without saying goodbye.
The movie comes alive once they get to Paris, as Frances and Malcolm pick up people around them like strays — a lonely widow, a private detective, a cruise ship psychic and others — all tasked with finding the lost cat (and the lost soul trapped inside it), missing from the Paris apartment. The supporting cast of Valerie Mahaffey, Isaach de Bankolé, Danielle Macdonald and Poots all do well in capturing the strange world of the movie while also giving it an emotional grounding.
For a woman concerned that her life has amounted to nothing, that she has done nothing, Frances' final act is to assemble a makeshift alternate family around her son, a bustling menagerie of oddballs to keep him occupied and give him direction. The search for the lost cat, for meaning and love in a dreary, stifling world, was not for nothing after all. The cat finds her.
(R, 2 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 50 min.)
-- Mark Olsen, Los Angeles Times