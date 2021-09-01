MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Cinderella,' ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ 'Candyman,' ‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed,’

'Cinderella'

Classic stories and fairy tales continue to make the content rounds, whether that’s because recognizable names are easier to sell, or perhaps because these old tales still have some life left in their lessons. Often these centuries-old stories work best when the time period is fully updated (eg., Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless”) or the modern lessons are subversively subsumed into the archaic era’s traditional customs and practices (eg., Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma”).

However, the new musical “Cinderella,” starring pop sensation Camila Cabello and written and directed by Kay Cannon, tries to have it both ways, pairing contemporary post-feminist tenets and anachronistic slang and pop songs with the ballgowns and social norms of Renaissance-era Europe.

It’s a cute idea that’s been pulled off before, notably in the 2001 film “A Knight’s Tale,” starring Heath Ledger. But here, it’s a bit awkward, and forced. Cabello’s Cinderella is a big dreamer with entrepreneurial ambitions. Confined to the basement with her talking mice, she sketches fashion designs and sews ballgowns with the hopes of one day selling her dresses and becoming a businesswoman.

The intent is to avoid a Cinderella whose entire fate hangs on marriage to a wealthy prince, so instead they’ve made her a rise-and-grind girlboss hustler, whose values clash with those of her evil stepmother Vivian (Idina Menzel) and stepsisters (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer) who want to marry for money.

That’s a choice that may have landed with a bit more aplomb a few years ago, but in 2021, it’s a tired trope. In fact, tropes and archetypes are the engine of this film, thinly sketched characters whose development seems to have been jettisoned for endless belting. In musical theater, the characters put their inner feelings into song, but these characters are mostly singing pop tunes that have been reverse-engineered into the plot, expressing sort of vague platitudes and affirmations like, “ya gotta be,” “whatta man,” “material girl,” “let’s get loud,” etc. There are a few original songs by Cabello and Menzel that fill in things a bit, but their sentiments merely scratch the surface.

This is Cabello’s first film, and while she’s a skilled singer and performer, her acting is overly cutesy, a bit grating and flip, which doesn’t allow her character to achieve any depth.

With such a great cast, it’s disappointing that it feels like none of the side characters get much to do, existing as stereotypes or stand-ins, spouting wink wink feminist aphorisms, you go girl sentiments and therapy-speak confessions about their motivation. It’s underwritten yet over-stuffed with songs, and the production itself feels chintzy and airless.

(PG, 1.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 53 min.)

-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” really is enough to make Year 2 pandemic action fans mask up, wipe down and socially distance indoors for a couple of hours. If that’s in your personal risk zone, you’ll be rewarded with a sharp, full-bodied addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director/co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton’s film accomplishes something akin to what “Black Panther” accomplished in better times. It broadens the scope of superhero representation and storytelling. It offers an adversary, and a father figure, of teasing ambiguity and complicated rooting interests. Tony Leung plays him, which is excellent news right there.

“Shang-Chi” also boasts two high-velocity action sequences in its first half that basically seal the deal. The first, set in San Francisco, hurls “Speed” headlong into Jackie Chan territory, taking place on a careening city bus whose riders include several well-trained assassins out to get our hero, hotel valet Shaun, who is actually Shang-Chi of the title. He’s played by Simu Liu, who’s both engagingly boyish and, when required, the prototypical muscled-up MCU man-toy.

The second, maniacally kinetic martial-arts melee, even more indebted to Jackie Chan’s wondrous legacy, goes up, down and sideways all over construction scaffolding high above the streets of Macao.

The cast also includes the grand Michelle Yeoh, and some welcome turns from folks interpolated into this movie because this movie has a contractual obligation to link back to the previous MCU movies. Benedict Wong: check. Ben Kingsley? Check!? That’s right. Ben Kingsley, whose provincial ham actor character, hired to play The Mandarin and periodically bail out “Iron Man 3,” returns for this movie, and the notion works.

I fear for the sequel, as I do for all Marvel sequels, because so often they’re about delivering another round of the expected. But “Shang-Chi” may succeed there, too. It certainly succeeds here.

(PG-13, 3.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 12 min.)

-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

'Candyman'

Skyscrapers loom upside down out of the fog, drifting by from an odd perspective, as if from the point of view of someone on a gurney, or perhaps a spectral presence regarding these buildings occupying land that’s been stolen, developed, appropriated, allocated, gentrified and redeveloped again. This is the Chicago of Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman,” a reboot/sequel to the 1992 horror film directed by Bernard Rose. DaCosta’s film builds upon the horrors imagined by the original, which introduced the terrifying imagery of a man with a hook, surrounded by bees, a monster forged in racist violence, a mysterious figure and an urban legend that gives meaning to the horrors of a ghetto manufactured by white supremacy.

DaCosta, who made her directorial debut with the remarkable abortion drama “Little Woods,” firmly announces herself as an artist at work with “Candyman,” a genuinely terrifying and artful horror film that speaks with a bell-clear voice to the current moment, which is the product of centuries of racist power structures. While the original centered a white woman in this story of the horrors of the African American experience (and indeed, the white woman is often an incendiary and complicit figure in those tales), DaCosta’s film, which she wrote with producers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, centers a Black man, an artist named Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). In “Candyman,” a Black man occupies the space of both the villain and the victim, sliding between persecuted and monstrous identities; horror tropes as social commentary.

This “Candyman” functions best as sequel, with the story of the original film acting as the inciting myth, the urban legend of the grad student who went to the hood to learn about Candyman (rendered spookily with puppet silhouettes, an ongoing motif). DaCosta weaves a tale of a mythical monster that is a product of racist violence, including police brutality. There’s power in a name, as seen in the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. As “Candyman” reminds us, say his name, and incur the consequences, or, invoke his protection.

(R, 3.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 31 min.)

-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed’

Bob Ross died in 1995, which means there haven’t been new episodes of his show, “The Joy of Painting,” in more than 25 years. And yet his celebrity might be bigger than ever. On Amazon, you can buy Bob Ross cupcake wrappers printed with his smiling face.

So, who profits if you plunk down money on Bob Ross merchandise, be it paint supplies or kitschy items like cupcake wrappers? That would be Bob Ross Inc., a corporate entity that has no connections with (or obligations to) Ross’ surviving son, Steve. Whether or not that’s a fair turn of events is a central question of the Netflix documentary, “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.”

But the movie, which is directed by Joshua Rofe and includes Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone as producers, is hamstrung by a reluctance of key players to go on the record: “More than a dozen people who knew and worked with Bob declined to participate in this film due to concerns of legal retaliation,” the film reveals. This results in a muddled story that lacks a clear throughline. The documentary is strongest when it simply lets Steve — who resembles his father, minus the poof of hair — sift through his memories. There’s a lot of regret and melancholy there. Admiration too. And legitimate anger at how the Ross name itself is no longer his own. It’s a messy and complicated story.

Annette and Walter Kowalski and Bob Ross' income came from the corporation they set up: The instructional books, the videotapes, the paint and art supplies and the classes. It was a fairly profitable setup. Bob’s wife Jane died in 1992. He was diagnosed with lymphoma not long after. This is when, according to the film, the Kowalskis sought to have Bob sign over the rights to his name and likeness, which he resisted. After his death, the Kowalskis filed a series of lawsuits and claims that resulted in this outcome anyway.

Steve was old enough to see the relationship between his father and the Kowalskis fracture and he has no affection for people he views as unscrupulous opportunists:

But the Kowalskis were useful to Bob in ways that the film doesn’t fully investigate. An in-depth report by Daily Beast about the saga notes that even as Bob Ross Inc. came to dominate the hobby art world and push out competitors, “Bob usually floated above the fray” and he was “happy to let Walt handle the dirty work. In meetings over contract negotiations, for example, Bob would kindly defer to ‘Uncle Walt’ rather than play the hammer himself if a contentious point arose.”

Interestingly, Steve doesn’t seem particularly focused on the money. Not that it doesn’t sting; he clearly lives very modestly while Bob Ross Inc. reaps in the profits. But that doesn’t seem to be the primary cause of the deep sadness and disgust that colors his hangdog mien. You sense there are maybe other questions behind his grief, questions about betrayal and basic human decency and why does it seem like bullies always win?

(NR, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 32 min.)

-- Nina Metz, Chicago Tribune

'Free Guy'

The latest blockbuster to bring video games to the big screen is the bold, brash and self-aware (literally) “Free Guy,” a film that trains its sights on those oft disposable “nonplayer characters” that populate the edges of the video game world. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is one such character, living and working in the world of Free City, where every day he gets the same coffee, works as a bank teller, and happily hits the deck when a player barges in to rob the bank several times a day. Guy and his pal Buddy (Lil Rel) are more than content to be background players in someone else’s narrative, as they’ve been programmed to be.

But Guy has a nagging feeling that there’s more out there, and one day, when a comely player known as Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) saunters past humming Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” a new feeling is awakened within him: love, lust, infatuation, you name it. That shouldn’t be in Guy’s code, and when he starts stepping outside the expectations of a nonplayer character in order to pursue this mysterious player, it causes an uproar that turns him into a star known as “Blue Shirt Guy” in the world outside the game.

The “real world” outside of Free City is where the real action and consequences of the film lie, though it all plays out inside the game. Molotov Girl is Millie (Comer), an indie game designer who plays Free City in search of evidence that the code for her own game was stolen. Her former partner, Keys (Joe Keery) now works at the massive gaming company Soonami that runs Free City, under the tyranny of flamboyant gaming impresario Antwan (Taika Waititi). Guy’s lovesick meddling with Molotov tips Millie and Keys off as to where their code might be hidden in the game and sends them on a wild chase to uncover it.

“Free Guy” is an easy, breezy riff on video game culture that’s sure to delight avid gamers (nongamers will get up to speed quickly), and calls to mind “The Truman Show,” “Wreck-It Ralph” and the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.” But it hinges on one very specific proposition that can make or break the movie: are you buying what Ryan Reynolds is selling?

Reynolds, who has the face and body of your standard hunky leading man, has the snarky delivery and inherent smarminess of a comic character actor. His highly specific persona has only been utilized perfectly in a few of his films, including both of the “Deadpool” movies, “Van Wilder” and the excellent indie “Mississippi Grind.” As the generically handsome doofus Guy, who romances a (12 years his junior) Jodie Comer, Reynolds is a bit too glib and smug to buy as the romantic lead, which is why it’s a relief that the film salvages the romance by relegating it to the game world.

But the whole film is a bit too glib and smug anyway. Even with romance powering its emotional core, the conflict of “Free Guy” is about intellectual property rights, which feels especially like “Hollywood problems.”

(PG-13, 2 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 55 min.)

-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

