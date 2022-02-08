MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Death on the Nile,' 'Moonfall,' 'Jackass Forever'

'Death on the Nile'

Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" is a perfectly serviceable entertainment, albeit one that's been hit with more than its share of bad luck: multiple delays of its original December 2020 release date, due to the pandemic and to sexual assault allegations against star Armie Hammer (who's been neatly reduced to blink-and-you'll-miss-him status in the movie's trailer). But it's just a little flat; like a party — remember those? — full of interesting guests that nonetheless has more than its share of awkward pauses.

As director and star, Branagh gets both the credit and the blame. He's a delight as Agatha Christie's famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a portrayal first unveiled in Branagh's 2017 film "Murder on the Orient Express." Just the way he pronounces "vege-tables" is a feast, as is the way this meticulous gentleman carefully adjusts a corpse's legs so as to be more symmetrical, and fusses over the possibility of an odd number of desserts. The film even gives us a mustache origin story — Poirot's eely facial hair is a trademark — and a poignant romantic past.

But while I'd happily watch an entire movie purely about how Poirot became a detective in the first place, here we're focused mostly on a few days in 1937. In typical Christie fashion, an assortment of distinctive and elegantly dressed folk — among them a beautiful heiress (Gal Gadot), her brand-new husband (Hammer), a romantic rival (Emma Mackey), a jazz singer (Sophie Okonedo), Poirot's right-hand-man Bouc (Tom Bateman), Bouc's arch mother (Annette Bening), among others — assemble in the glamorous setting of Egypt (i.e. some hardworking British soundstages), on a posh yacht. Tensions are flared, eyebrows are raised, a gun is fired ... and just like that, somebody's dead, and Poirot needs to figure out whodunit.

While Poirot is always witty, few of the other characters are. Michael Green's screenplay often feels weirdly detached, like we missed some crucial early scenes that tell us why we should care about these people.

Is it worth leaving home for? Probably not. I'm hoping, though, that we haven't seen the last of Branagh's Poirot; I suspect he might have a few more cases up his elegantly tailored sleeve.

(PG-13, 2.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 7 min.)

Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times

'Jackass Forever'

If you're the kind of person who wonders why men in their late 40s are continuing to do pranks that could cause irreparable harm to themselves, "Jackass Forever" is not for you.

For people who grew up with the MTV franchise, from the show to the movies, this 90-minute prank-a-thon is a welcome return to the extremely dumb, gross, crude world of Johnny Knoxville, his old buddies and some new faces.

Likely to be the hardest R-rated movie of the year, "Jackass Forever" focuses mainly on one area of the body — the male genitals and the many ways they can be used and abused as seen in stunts involving Steve-O and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña.

If there's wisdom in growing older, people like Knoxville, "Danger" Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy and Chris Pontius prove that they haven't had enough to prevent them from taking volleyballs to the face, forming human ramps and getting electrocuted for fun.

Directed by longtime "Jackass" helmer Jeff Tremaine, "Jackass Forever" functions as both a reunion and a tribute to the show that likely inspired so many now-famous YouTube pranks. Minus a few of the group's original members, most notably Bam Margera and the late Ryan Dunn, it welcomes a new bunch of memorable personalities in their place, like Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin and Rachel Wolfson.

The old crew reminisces and recreates some of their old stunts with new technology, like lighting someone's bodily gas underwater. The new cast is there to add some youthful exuberance and take the brunt of the harm that the veterans thankfully refrained from doing.

At 90 minutes, it does feel a little long in its broken tooth. For what will likely be the final "Jackass" movie, it rarely gets reverent about its legacy, minus its credits sequence. It's there to make you laugh, squirm and feel gross. More than 20 years later, it proves it's still able to do that with efficiency.

(R, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 44 min.)

Andrew Gaug, St. Joseph News-Press, Mo.

‘Moonfall’

Ever since the 2008 drunken history lesson “10,000 B.C.,” I’ve been a guilt-free advocate of Emmerich’s escapism. Outside the outlandish mediocrity of “Stonewall,” which is actually less historically accurate than “Moonfall,” he’s a filmmaker with a delightfully consistent sense of scale and concerns (starting with broken families repaired by global calamity). He’s an ideal blend of form and content. There’s his pushy, arrhythmic editing, especially when darting between three subplots at once; blithe, bloodless carnage, often featuring big, watery threats; and comic relief clunky enough to complement the periodic rest stops laden with pseudoscientific exposition. Same ingredients, new dish, every time.

His movies are daft narrative blurs, full of calamity, yet there’s zero meanness on screen, which makes him the good-time polar opposite of Michael Bay in “Transformers” mode. Emmerich’s payoffs may be ridiculous but they’re sincere. His vision of the world, and how to save it, again, contains multitudes of both punishment and payoff, and “Moonfall” offers a unique hybrid: the payoffishment.

Emmerich wrote “Moonfall” with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Its production budget was a tick under $150 million. Halle Berry gets top billing if not a lot of room to maneuver as astronaut-turned-NASA hotshot Jo Fowler. Patrick Wilson portrays frenemy and fellow space cadet Brian Harper; John Bradley (”Game of Thrones”) plays the socially awkward savant KC, who’s the first to realize that something, some … unexplained … force has knocked the moon out of orbit and now it’s on a collision course with Earth.

Fragmented-family problems ensue, along with the gravity problems, plus tidal waves; moon chunks hurling into mountains and skyscrapers; and, because the plot depends on a massive government conspiracy to hide the truth, a brief cameo from Donald Sutherland in “JFK” mode. The military wants to nuke the moon as a Hail Mary. Berry’s no-nonsense character, blithely underreacting to each new dire development, wants to find out firsthand what’s actually going on, and below, the lunar surface

My response to “Moonfall” and its speculations about the moon’s true contents and purpose, and humankind’s long-hidden origin story? It’s simple. First hour: pretty lousy and not much fun. Second hour: pretty lousy but more fun, and the movie has the benefit of getting stranger and stranger as it gyrates. It’s a drag, though, to see Berry dutifully playing ball with two bowls of vanilla pudding as co-leads, both of whom are better actors than they come off here.

(PG-13, 2 of 4 stars, 2 hr.)

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

