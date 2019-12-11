MOVIE REVIEWS, DEC. 12: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ ‘Richard Jewell,’ ‘Bombshell,’ 'No Safe Spaces'

Ray and Eastwood lean into the ugly stereotype that female journalists are drunken floozies who get their tips through sex. Kathy seduces the information out of Agent Tom Shaw (Jon Hamm) that the FBI (tipped off by a college dean) is investigating Jewell. Hungry for a scoop, she insists the paper run the story, and suddenly Richard and his mother, Bobi (Kathy Bates), are under the aggressive spotlight of shouting reporters and flashbulbs, all while the FBI gaslights the trusting Richard into implicating himself.

Despite some interesting performances from Hauser, Bates and Sam Rockwell as Jewell’s lawyer, the whole film just makes you wonder what message Eastwood might be trying to impart, with this film, in 2019, that essentially condemns the act of suspecting and investigating a young white man of domestic terrorism. When journalists are under physical and philosophical threat more than they ever have been, why paint them to be the true scourge, and not the actual terrorist, Eric Rudolph, who went on to claim more victims and who is completely absent from the film? No amount of Eastwood nostalgia can make the questionable message he tries to sell in “Richard Jewell” easier to accept.

(R, 2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 9 min.)

-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

