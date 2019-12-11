MOVIE REVIEWS, DEC. 12: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ ‘Richard Jewell,’ ‘Bombshell,’ 'No Safe Spaces'

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a critical and commercial success in 2017. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” simply offers more and more of it: There’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs.
The video game setting allowed a motley crew of teens (Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Ser’Darius Blain) to choose their own avatars and see what happens to them when they get to be someone else for a little while. Self-effacing nerd Spencer (Wolff) learned his own strengths as the muscle-bound Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), but it was also hilarious to watch Johnson play the insecure and jumpy Spencer. However, the breakout player of the “Welcome to the Jungle” ensemble was most definitely Jack Black, who perfectly inhabited teen queen Bethany (Iseman) in his portly cartographer’s bod. In “The Next Level,” director Jake Kasdan doubles, even triples down on this conceit, to rather hilarious returns.
The film opens with the pals now in college, returning home for winter break. It’s a bit of a rocky opening, especially since it feels like Danny DeVito, as Spencer’s grandfather Eddie, and Danny Glover, as his long-lost friend and business partner Milo, have been seemingly shoehorned into the dynamic. But the reason for their presence all becomes clear when Martha (Turner), Bethany and Fridge (Blaine), discover that Spencer’s gone missing. They once again transport themselves into the game, accidentally bringing Eddie and Milo with them.
For a film that features such eye-popping sequences as aggressive mandrills on floating bridges, inexplicable blimps and an ostrich herd/dune buggy race, this is very much a performance-driven picture. The second time around, there’s even less of a plot, with Rory McCann in some impressive post-apocalyptic Night’s Watch gear snatching the jewel they have to recover to win and escape the game.
The pleasures of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are not visual or story-based, as they revolve around the ability of each of our stars and their abilities to do impressions. Hart’s nuanced mimicry of Glover is downright inspired, and the story offers up a few chances for the characters to avatar swap, showing off the actors’ abilities to embody the different jock/nerd/cheerleader/cantankerous grandpa personas. Once again, this is a one-joke movie, but for the time being, that joke still has some tread on the tires, especially with such charming stars and some light innovation. It remains to be seen how much mileage this franchise can sustain on charm alone, however.
(PG, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 2 hr. 3 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
‘Richard Jewell’
Sometime soon, there will be a class, book or dissertation parsing the era of late period Clint Eastwood, his cinematic fixation in the latter half of the 2010s on ripped-from-the-headlines white male American exceptionalism. The notoriously speedy auteur, now 89, has churned out these films every two years starting in 2014, with the smash hit “American Sniper.” He’s taken on the “Miracle on the Hudson” with 2016’s “Sully,” and experimented with nonprofessional actors in the ghastly “The 15:17 to Paris,” about American tourists thwarting a terrorist attack on a train to France. Eastwood himself starred in “The Mule” as an elderly man who gets himself into interstate drug transportation.
The thematic throughline of the films is one of individualism, heroics or success attained in spite of or against powerful outside forces and systems of control. It’s a deeply libertarian ethos, which isn’t surprising coming from the conservative cowboy star who might be best known as “Dirty Harry.” Now he’s made “Richard Jewell,” about the Atlanta security guard who discovered a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was hailed as a hero before he was heavily scrutinized in the media as a suspect. It’s a far superior film to the incompetent and confounding “15:17 to Paris” and “The Mule,” but it’s only interesting when viewed as a part of this oeuvre.
Likable lunk Paul Walter Hauser stars as Jewell, an overeager law enforcement-obsessed nerd who hasn’t been able to succeed in his chosen field and is only guilty of trying too hard. Eastwood could not have made the film without Hauser, who embodies a kind of innocent naïveté that allows us to sympathize with him. It streamlines the messy, ugly case into a morally digestible tale of good guys (well-meaning Southern boys) and bad guys (the media and also the entire government).
In 2005, anti-abortion and anti-gay domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph confessed to the Centennial Park bombing, which claimed one life and injured 100 others, but Ray and Eastwood do not make him the bad guy in “Richard Jewell.” They instead villainize the media, specifically, a reporter for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution named Kathy Scruggs (Olivia Wilde), who deserves her own redemptive film after the savage slander that is this portrayal.
Ray and Eastwood lean into the ugly stereotype that female journalists are drunken floozies who get their tips through sex. Kathy seduces the information out of Agent Tom Shaw (Jon Hamm) that the FBI (tipped off by a college dean) is investigating Jewell. Hungry for a scoop, she insists the paper run the story, and suddenly Richard and his mother, Bobi (Kathy Bates), are under the aggressive spotlight of shouting reporters and flashbulbs, all while the FBI gaslights the trusting Richard into implicating himself.
Despite some interesting performances from Hauser, Bates and Sam Rockwell as Jewell’s lawyer, the whole film just makes you wonder what message Eastwood might be trying to impart, with this film, in 2019, that essentially condemns the act of suspecting and investigating a young white man of domestic terrorism. When journalists are under physical and philosophical threat more than they ever have been, why paint them to be the true scourge, and not the actual terrorist, Eric Rudolph, who went on to claim more victims and who is completely absent from the film? No amount of Eastwood nostalgia can make the questionable message he tries to sell in “Richard Jewell” easier to accept.
(R, 2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 9 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
‘Bombshell’
In one of her first declarations in “Bombshell,” former Fox News star Megyn Kelly (portrayed uncannily by Charlize Theron) lays out exactly who she is. “I’m not a feminist,” she claims, “I’m a lawyer.” That’s the tricky line walked in the film written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach, which depicts the sexual harassment case brought by women at the network that toppled conservative news mastermind Roger Ailes in 2016. This isn’t an uplifting girl-power tale, or a comedy, or a thriller, though sometimes it seems like it could be all of those things. Rather, it is more challenging and genre-defying: a legal procedural about how to successfully report sexual harassment inside a cultlike conservative bureaucracy.
This is a spiky, morally complex tale that doesn’t ask the audience to love or even like the women at the center of the story, but to fully see they’re humans fighting to be treated as such (an inherently feminist concept even if they won’t claim it). Navigating the thorny ethics may prove to be a tall order for audiences as Kelly, of “White Santa” fame, is hard to side with. Producer and star Theron knows this, and she doesn’t flatten her into one thing or the other. She’s an intense person, unabashedly ambitious and often arrogant. At one point, she says to her husband (Mark Duplass), “Tell me my big mouth didn’t ruin our life,” as he ruefully replies, “Not yet.”
This knotty depiction is at times at odds with the perspective of “Bombshell,” which attempts to be intimate yet broad.
“Bombshell” doesn’t quite work if you’re looking for someone to like. The guileless and charming self-proclaimed “millennial evangelical” Kayla comes close. And Carlson, the very first to report Ailes after she’s fired, armed with a detailed record of harassment, comes off well. But this is Kelly’s movie, and with her at the center, “Bombshell” actively denies our natural desire for identification with a hero. She occupies a space that is hero, victim and at times, villain, and it’s a bold move for Theron and the filmmakers to make Kelly as challenging as she is. Anchored by an outstanding trio of performances, “Bombshell” manages to be a fascinating depiction of the complexities of workplace sexual harassment and the legal ramifications that are necessary to contend with in the post-#MeToo era.
(R, 2½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 48 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
'No Safe Spaces'
What might have been a pertinent, evenhanded examination of the notion of free speech on today's college campuses wastes little time in exposing an overwhelmingly right-leaning bias in the disappointingly sensationalistic agitprop that is "No Safe Spaces."
Built around a cross-country speaking tour pairing conservative commentator Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla, the documentary takes aim at identity politics, which it charges are eroding 1st Amendment rights.
Originally spurred by civil rights protests and opposition to the Vietnam War, the free speech movement would reach far beyond the halls of Berkeley, establishing "safe spaces" for the marginalized to gather without fear of harassment.
Cue a parade of those whose recent college speaking engagements were subsequently terminated, including Ann Coulter, Ben Shapiro and Milo Yiannopoulos, while the likes of Tim Allen and Candace Owens weigh on in the current cancel culture climate.
Among those passed off as representing the liberal side of the debate, meanwhile, are attorney and Trump defender Alan Dershowitz and libertarian-leaning YouTube personality Dave Rubin.
As strategized by director Justin Folk and writer John Sullivan ("2016: Obama's America"), it all plays out against a forebodingly melodramatic score, interspersed with smug animated sequences, including a "Schoolhouse Rock" knockoff in which a singing Bill of Rights is gunned down.
Ironically, for a film dealing with freedom of speech, one side seems to be doing all the talking.
(PG-13, 1½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 35 min.)
-- Michael Rechtshaffen, Los Angeles Times
