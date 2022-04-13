MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Father Stu.' 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

We're now midway through the five-movie "Fantastic Beasts" series, a sort of prequel/cousin to the Harry Potter world created by J.K. Rowling, and the most enthusiasm I can muster is that it's all lovely to look at.

All of this is a lot of fun to watch; pity it isn't in the service of a good story (and pity that, if you haven't seen the previous two films — or even if you have — you may well have no idea what's going on). Basically what we have here is the youngish Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law, displaying nice gravitas and excellent coat-wearing), years before young Harry was even born, trying to assemble a league of followers to fight the evil magic of Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp in the role.

Along the way, we learn some background about Dumbledore and Grindelwald, via some very charged tea-drinking and Law saying cryptic things like, "His pain is his poem." We meet a delightful new magical beast called the Qilin (pronounced like chillin', which led to a lot of unintended misunderstandings on my part) and pay a visit to Hogsmeade and Hogwarts, where the Great Hall looks as impressive as ever.

Ultimately, this "Fantastic Beasts" has some moments of charm and energy, but falls prey to the same problem the two previous movies did: a story that's both too complicated and unintriguing; in short, not well told. There are just too many characters, or maybe it's that the characters aren't sufficiently defined; despite having seen the previous films, many of them seemed to me like unmemorable strangers.

Sometimes, a spell only works once.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 23 min.)

Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times

'Father Stu'

“Father Stu”? He’s not a regular priest, he’s a cool priest. A tough priest. A priest who swears (a lot), a priest with a history of boozing and boxing. That’s the story told, at least by the film’s poster, which features a diptych of star Mark Wahlberg, looking rough and rueful in a mug shot, and then beatific in Catholic clergy apparel. The journey between the two photos is the dominion of “Father Stu,” the directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, who also wrote the screenplay, though there’s more to the story of Catholic priest Stuart Long.

It’s fascinating to watch the evolution of what the industry has called the “faith-based film” over the past decade or so, especially with “Father Stu” as an example of how far they’ve come, progressing from low-budget projects aimed at niche audiences to major studio star vehicles, hoping to scoop up a mainstream audience showing up for the latest Wahlberg movie. For Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, Long’s life story as a former boxer and actor turned priest is an ideal one to try his hand at a faith-based film. Released in time for Easter, this R-rated biopic isn’t your typical Catholic programming, but the message to be found in Long’s life and his personal salvation through faith may resonate for a religious audience interested in edgier content.

Though the abundance of f-bombs is an anomaly in a faith-based film, “Father Stu” does adhere to some conventions of the genre. It’s based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, and involves a near-death experience in which Stuart experiences a spiritual visit. Envisioning himself cradled by the Virgin Mary after a harrowing motorcycle accident, Stuart pledges himself to his newfound Catholic faith and ultimately pursues the priesthood despite his original, more prurient motivation for showing up to church, which was, of course, for a woman, Carmen (Mexican star Teresa Ruiz).

The twist is that despite a long life of suffering, including an alcoholic father, Bill (Mel Gibson), the childhood death of his brother, a failed amateur boxing career, and struggles with drinking, God has even more suffering in mind for Stuart. During his time at the seminary, he is diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disease that renders him disabled, but ultimately leads to his greatest spiritual awakening.

There is a profound grace to be found in “Father Stu,” when everyone gets out of the way to let the message of suffering as spirituality just breathe. But one can’t help but feel like that comes too little and too late to have any significant impact.

(R, 2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 4 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0