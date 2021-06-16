Movie reviews: 'Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard,' ‘In the Heights,’ 'Luca'

'Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard'

You know when you're obsessively assembling a puzzle during a pandemic and you gradually accumulate chunks of joined parts of the puzzle but yet they don't fit together into a whole? That's exactly what watching "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" feels like.

The movie skips past sequences that would explain how we got from one picturesque locale to another or why someone who was a bad guy in the last scene is suddenly good, but individual moments are fun. The eye-popping views of sun-drenched Italian locations such as Tuscany, Portofino and Capri are better than a Rick Steves rerun. And there are several actors you'll probably be delighted to see — Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman — who work to their strengths.

Those top names are both the movie's biggest asset (because they're all capable of making the material sound better than it is) and its biggest weakness (because you know exactly what all of them, with the possible exception of Banderas, are going to do the minute you see them).

There's a sense that the sequel was rushed into production to capitalize on the unexpected success of its less-wordily titled predecessor, "The Hitman's Bodyguard," with no time to work out a script. Instead, it leans hard on the idea that we will enjoy seeing these performers do the thing they're best known for. Reynolds whips off self-deprecating wisecracks. Jackson is tough and sarcastic. Hayek is feisty. Freeman is authoritative and a bit secretive. Best of the bunch is Banderas.

At its most amusing, "Bodyguard" feels like a decent placeholder for the Bond movie that's on the way in October: 90 minutes with handsome people dodging gunfire and making evil plans in handsome places that it would be swell to visit someday.

(R, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 39 min.)

Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

‘In the Heights’

“In the Heights” is a hugely enjoyable fairy tale, in which everyone’s about to be priced out of their Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, thanks to “rich folks and hipsters,” but they’re too busy chasing their dreams and delivering musical numbers to worry about tomorrow.

“In the Heights” is a blast of positive energy, roughly 50 times more innocent and pure of heart than “Grease” and a bunch of movies your preteens have already seen.

So far, it’s also the easiest studio movie to see twice in this nervous pandemic year, especially if you have an abiding interest in why movie musicals work, or don’t.

Not everything in director Jon M. Chu’s film clicks, or needs to be there. Not every change or deletion or addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Broadway original (created before ”Hamilton”) feels optimal. But it rolls, and the screen stays full to the brim at any given moment with genuine triple threats. As narrator, guide and focal point to this story, Anthony Ramos couldn’t be better in the role of Usnavi de la Vega, the Dominican American bodega proprietor originated on stage by Miranda.

As the opening number already online reveals, “In the Heights” has one foot in life and the other on a stack of old Playbills from musicals Miranda adores. Collaborating with librettist Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the screenplay, composer/lyricist Miranda sets it all up with a title song deftly folding in the character intros. Usnavi, whose parents died young, works the corner store with his cousin Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV). His friend Benny (Corey Hawkins) works at a taxi dispatch service run by Mr. Rosario (Jimmy Smits), whose daughter Nina (Leslie Grace) is back for the summer from Stanford University harboring a secret; she’s sick of the fancy-school white privilege and not-so-veiled racism.

Everyone’s itchy for what’s next. Usnavi dreams of relocating back to the Dominican Republic to reopen his late father’s beachfront bar. Meantime he’s sweet on Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), a budding fashion designer who works in the hair salon owned by Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega, a killer in the original “Rent” ensemble). The salon, soon to become a casualty of neighborhood gentrification, symbolizes change; the contrasting symbol of tradition, Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz), serves as honorary grandmother to all, and one of many who may have purchased a winning $96,000 lottery ticket.

Chu’s film succeeds on its own terms. Like the modest but wholly winning precursor to “Hamilton” it is, “In the Heights” works as an essentially apolitical embrace of the American possibility and the American roadblocks to that possibility, in a canny variety of musical styles, from hip-hop to salsa.

(PG-13, 3 ½ of 4 stars, 2 hr. 23 min.)

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

'Luca'

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a young, magical sea creature, heard of only in fairy tales and sailor’s legends, dreams of life beyond the surface, on land, and takes a leap to explore the world beyond the safety of their brightly jewel-toned underwater world. You may be thinking that this sounds a lot like “The Little Mermaid,” and indeed, Pixar’s new film, “Luca” is very much like that iconic animated Disney film. It’s like “The Little Mermaid” with boys, but Prince Eric has been replaced with a Vespa scooter.

“Luca” is another one of Pixar’s wondrous and warm creations; a fantastical tale that’s deeply rooted in human emotion and quandary. Though it would have been delightful on the big screen, at home, kids and parents alike will enjoy this fishy tale of tolerance. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones, the film is set in and around a picturesque coastal Italian fishing village called Portorosso, and reflects the kind of idyllic life one dreams of in a place like this: pasta, gelato and quaint town squares. But people who make their living from the sea are ruled by legend and superstition, and the townspeople have a healthy fear of sea monsters from the deep, depicted frequently in their local artwork.

Fear comes from what we don’t understand, what we don’t know, and these townspeople have never met a sea monster until the friendly, curious and determined Luca (Jacob Tremblay) comes along. Young Luca dreams of exploring beyond his watery kingdom, having heard that the sea monsters can shape-shift into human form on dry land. He befriends another young sea monster, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) living the land-lubber’s life, and soon the two best friends are dreaming of exploring the world via Vespa, living a life of freedom (as long as it doesn’t rain).

Posing as visitors from another village, the boys befriend a young girl, Giulia (Emma Berman), who takes them under her wing, and the trio begin training for a local race, in order to win the cash to purchase a rusty old Vespa. Thanks to their secret identity, mischief and misunderstandings arise. Luca and Alberto represent two different approaches to their outsider status: Luca wants to reveal and assimilate, while Alberto believes he’ll never be accepted and chooses the rebellious life instead.

It’s the tried-and-true story of what it means to be different, and what it means to be afraid because others fear you for being different. Sea monsters, nationality, race, sexuality, gender, it could be anything, but what matters is who you stand with and who you stand up for.

(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 39 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

